Wednesday, 22 July, 2020, 12:24 AM
Cricketers are at greater risk of lower back pain 

Published : Wednesday, 22 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
BIPIN DANI

 

Peter O'Sullivan.

With the postponement of the T-20 World Cup due to Covid-19 pandemic the international cricketers will now have longer breaks.
During this long break the players are at greater risk of lower back pain, according to the renowned Australian spine surgeon Peter O'Sullivan.
Speaking exclusively over telephone, he says, "Cricketers are at greater risk of lower back pain due to the movement and loading demands of the sport. Unfortunately being in lockdown can further increase this risk - as factors such as inactivity and being sedentary is detrimental to the spines health".
"Because of this it is critical that cricketers understand that to maintain their spine's health in lock-down that all they need is a small space to exercise in", Peter O'Sullivan who has treated several sportsmen added.  
"All that is needed is a mat, a step, some bands and hand weights. The best exercise is a combination that preserves spine, hip and shoulder flexibility, whole body muscle strength and cardio-vascular fitness".
"A minimum of one hour of exercise a day can reduce the negative impact of being sedentary. Also keeping a healthy lifestyle including - healthy diet, good sleep habits, good mental health, minimise being sedentary�also reduces the risk of pain and injury".
For more information on low back pain health and the common facts and myths about low back pain check, the doctor has advised to visit https://bodylogic.physio/conditions/back-pain.


