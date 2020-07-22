Video
Bashundhara Kings to play 5 remaining matches in Maldives

Published : Wednesday, 22 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh champions Bashundhara Kings will play their five remaining Group E matches of the AFC Cup Football in Maldives from October 23 to November 4 this year.
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) reportedly gave Maldives the solo right to host all the remaining group E matches as the only bidder after the participating teams agreed to play the rest of matches at a single venue due to Covid-19 pandemic.
After reopening of the borders on limited scale during the coronavirus, the Maldives was found comparatively safe destination for playing football.
The Maldives had had a relatively low outbreak of coronavirus. The country has reported less than 3,000 cases until July 20 with 15 deaths and only 615 active cases.
BPL champions Bashundhara Kings are on the top of the four-team Group E after their 5-1 victory over Maldivian club TC Sports in the first match at Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka on March 11.
Chennai City FC of India and Maziya S&RC of the Maldives shared the second slot following a 2-2 draw between the two teams played in Chennai, also on
March 11.
Bashundhara Kings and the three other teams will play five each of their remaining group matches from October 23 to November 4 in Male.
Top team of the group will qualify for the inter-zone playoff semifinals.
The final of the tournament will be played on December 12 but the venue yet to be finalised.     -UNB


