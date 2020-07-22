Video
T20 World Cup postponement was 'inevitable', say Australia

Published : Wednesday, 22 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

SYDNEY, JULY 21: Australian organisers said postponing the men's T20 World Cup cricket was "absolutely inevitable" Tuesday after the coronavirus pandemic forced the tournament to be delayed by a year.
After months of uncertainty, Cricket Australia welcomed the International Cricket Council's decision, saying it provided clarity ahead of an upcoming home season which includes a blockbuster Test series against India.
Delaying the T20 World Cup also frees up a October-November slot in this year's cricketing calendar which could be used to stage the Indian Premier League, possibly in the United Arab Emirates.
However, it is not clear whether the T20 World Cup will now be held in Australia or India, who were originally slated to hold the following edition in 2021 -- which has been shifted to 2022.
COVID-19 has played havoc with international sport and CA acting chief executive Nick Hockley said there was no way Australia could host a 16-nation event with the pandemic still raging.
"I think the decision to postpone was absolutely inevitable," he told reporters.
"It allows us to focus with real clarity on the summer ahead."
Under the new arrangements announced on Monday, either Australia or India will host the next T20 World Cup in October-November 2021, then the other nation will hold it in 2022.
The 50-over World Cup in India, originally due to be played in March-April 2023, will be pushed back to October-November of that year, with the final on November 26.
Hockley said CA did not have a preference for hosting the T20 tournament in 2021 or 2022.
"We just want to see two great events go ahead, whether it's '21 or '22 in Australia I'm sure we'll put on a fantastic event," he said.    -AFP


