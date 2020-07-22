Video
Rain no bar for Mushfiq, Mahedi, Shafiul

Published : Wednesday, 22 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Sports Reporter

Mushfiqur Rahim doing running session on Tuesday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. photo:: screenshot

Mushfiqur Rahim doing running session on Tuesday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. photo:: screenshot

Cricketers of Bangladesh continued their training at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday despite having persistent rain.
Due to heavy downpour Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Mithun and Shafiul Islam didn't run on Monday. They did gym and indoor batting practice. But scenario changed in the next day.
After indoor batting practice, the most industrious and dedicated cricketer of the country Mushfiqur Rahim, went on the ground for running. Shafiul, Imrul also had running sessions. Imrul didn't bat on Tuesday since he sustained minor finger injury during batting session on Monday.
Mohammad Mithun was rested on the day while new inclusion speedster Mehedi Hasan Rana joined the practice on the day. Taskin Ahmed is also named for practice and he is expected to start training today.
BCB initially allowed nine cricketers to continue individual practice session at four grounds across the country and it was presumed that the number can be increased prior to the interest of other cricketers. After two new inclusions the number of players now raise on 11.









