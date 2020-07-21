ACC quizzes 2 CMSD officials





The officials of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Department of Health concerned were accused of embezzling crores of taka in the procurement of N95 masks, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other health care products.

A team led by ACC Director Mir Mohammad Zainul Abedin Shibli interrogated Zakir Hossain and Yusuf Fakir.

ACC Deputy Director Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya confirmed the matter to The Daily Observer. The other members of the interrogation team are ACC Deputy Director Nurul Huda, Assistant Director Saiduzzaman and Ataur Rahman.

CMSD Deputy Director Zakir Hossain told the media that ACC asked him to submit the documents on healthcare product procurement.

"I have submitted the papers. I am not involved in this mischief," he added. Zakir Hossain also said he could not say anything more than that.









About the interrogation ACC Secretary Dilwar Bakth told the media, "Today we have interrogated two officials of Central Medical Store Depot. They have submitted various papers in this regard. But they have to be asked a lot more questions," Dilwar Bakth added.

ACC interrogated three other CMSD officials - Assistant Director (Administration) Md Shahjahan, former desk officer-6 Sabbir Ahmed and store officer Kabir Ahmed - on Sunday.

ACC has found various irregularities, corruption and abuse of power in the procurement process. In addition, there are allegations of corruption and irregularities in CMSD's Tk900 crore purchases.

