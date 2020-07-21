EC blocks Shahed’s NID card





"We received allegation

that Shahed Karim changed his name in his NID card through forgery. Those involved in the forgery will be identified and action be taken against them," he told reporters after the 66th meeting of the commission on Monday.

He also said investigation is on to identify if Shahed corrected his NID through forgery.

"Shahed's name was Shahed Karim in his first NID. Later, he corrected the NID and put his name as Mohammad Shahed.

He also changed his year of birth from 1975 to 1978. And placed his O Level certificate in favour of the corrected year of birth," he added.

Shahed was arrested on July 15 this year from Satkhira while he was trying to flee the country on a boat.

He was later placed on a 10-day remand in connection with a case filed over issuing fake Covid-19 results and charging patients for the reports and treatment.



















