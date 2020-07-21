No social distancing anywhere





Recently, the government has successfully imposed lockdown on Rajabazar marking the area as 'Red Zone'.

With this experience of lockdown, the government tried to impose another lockdown on Wari in Old Dhaka. But in this case, people of the area are reluctant to follow the lockdown.

Not only War the government has also failed to impose lockdowns on the most infected areas across the country declaring them as 'Red Zone'.

Dr Mostak Hossain, Former Chief Scientific Officer of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), said, "Coronavirus peak time was June in Bangladesh. The difference was found between the total infection rate and the mortality rate at that time."

However, the number of infections and deaths in the country is hovering around a certain number.

If people think that the peak time is gone and begin to move around without maintaining social distancing and health rules the death toll will continue to rise, he said.

Mostak Hossain further said, "Analyzing data of infected patients with coronavirus has shown that the number of infected and deaths in the capital Dhaka and Chittagong have remained stable."

However, outside of Dhaka, the death toll in Narayanganj and Gazipur has dropped slightly. However, overall coronavirus infection has increased. Earlier it was limited to cities and districts but now the infection has spread to upazilas and even villages, he added.

From March 26, the government declared public holydays due to coronavirus till May 30. Later, from May 31 all offices, markets and transports started to resume.









Till July 15, the government permitted people to open all offices and markets on a limited scale but after July 15 markets received permission to remain open till 10pm.





