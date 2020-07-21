HC asks PBI to submit probe report





(PBI) to submit a report within 30 days after investigating on the allegations against Proshanti Hospital at Malibag in Dhaka for not releasing the dead body of a coronavirus infected patient, to realise dues of Tk 1.56 lakh.

The court also asked the Sahjahanpur police station in Dhaka to record a case on the allegations.

A virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the order after hearing a writ petition filed by Md Jashim Uddin Rubel brother of deceased Md Mohiuddin on July 14, seeking Tk 1 crore as compensation for negligence in providing treatment at ICU.

The HC asked the director general of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to conduct another inquiry into the allegations against the hospital and submit a probe report within 30 days.

Writ petitioner's lawyer Zahir Uddin Limon told that Mohi Uddin was admitted to Proshanti Hospital on June 14. He was a coronavirus-infected veterinary doctor from Subarnachar in Noakhali.

The hospital authorities put him on an ICU bed but did not provide ICU facilities. After Mohi Uddin died on June 18, hospital authorities prepared a bill of Tk 1.56 lakh a treatment costs, the lawyer said.

Victim's family members claimed that ICU facilities were not provided to the patient. The hospital authorities also refused to return the body of Mohi Uddin unless dues were cleared.









After they paid the full amount, the hospital authorities released the body.





The High Court (HC) on Monday directed the Police Bureau of Investigation(PBI) to submit a report within 30 days after investigating on the allegations against Proshanti Hospital at Malibag in Dhaka for not releasing the dead body of a coronavirus infected patient, to realise dues of Tk 1.56 lakh.The court also asked the Sahjahanpur police station in Dhaka to record a case on the allegations.A virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the order after hearing a writ petition filed by Md Jashim Uddin Rubel brother of deceased Md Mohiuddin on July 14, seeking Tk 1 crore as compensation for negligence in providing treatment at ICU.The HC asked the director general of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to conduct another inquiry into the allegations against the hospital and submit a probe report within 30 days.Writ petitioner's lawyer Zahir Uddin Limon told that Mohi Uddin was admitted to Proshanti Hospital on June 14. He was a coronavirus-infected veterinary doctor from Subarnachar in Noakhali.The hospital authorities put him on an ICU bed but did not provide ICU facilities. After Mohi Uddin died on June 18, hospital authorities prepared a bill of Tk 1.56 lakh a treatment costs, the lawyer said.Victim's family members claimed that ICU facilities were not provided to the patient. The hospital authorities also refused to return the body of Mohi Uddin unless dues were cleared.After they paid the full amount, the hospital authorities released the body.