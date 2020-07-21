Dr Sabrina denied bail, sent to jail





Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Atiqul Islam passed the order rejecting her bail prayer, General Register Officer (GRO) Mohammad Farid Mia said.

Dr Sabrina, also a cardiac surgeon at the

National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), was suspended.

On July 13, another court placed her on a three-day remand and on July 17 another court put her on a two-day remand for questioning after her arrest.

Md Liakot Ali, an inspector of Detective Branch (DB) of police and also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced her before the court on completion of her five-day remand in two phases.

In the remand report, the IO said Dr Sabrina, as chairman of JKG Health Care, was directly involved with issuing fake Covid-19 test reports. Moreover, she gave important information about issuing fake reports. So, he appealed to the court to confine her in jail until the probe is completed, the IO added.

Opposing the IO's prayer, Adv Saifuzzaman Tuhin, Adv Obaidul Hasan Bachchu and Adv Abdus Salam submitted a petition for Dr Sabrina for granting her bail, rejecting the remand plea.

The court, however, rejected the defence lawyer's prayer and ordered to send her to jail. It is learnt that JKG Health Care submitted 27,000 corona reports to the Ministry of Health and many of them were fake.

On June 23, police raided the JKG Health Care office and sealed it off.

Jobeda Khatun General - JKG Health Care, a sister concern of Oval Group, came into discussion when police, on June 23, detained five people including her husband Arif Chowdhury for their involvement in providing Covid-19 test certificates without testing samples.

Later on June 24, DGHS revoked the permission that allowed JKG Health Care to collect Covid-19 samples, set up sample collection centres and provide training. On June 24, police arrested Dr Sabrina's husband Arif and four others from Dhaka for allegedly delivering fake coronavirus test reports without carrying out any test.

Police said they used to collect samples from people's homes, even though they have no laboratory.

After collecting samples, they would go home and prepare fake certificates on their laptops. They would write "negative" or "positive" on the certificates depending on the patient's symptoms, police said.

If the patient had any Covid-19 symptoms, they would write positive and if not, they would write the report as negative.

They used to print reports on the official pads of the Health Directorate and the IEDCR, according to police.



















