Detectives in pursuit of Shahed, Dr Sabrina’s ill gotten wealth





Mohammad Shahed and Dr Sabrina Arif Chowdhury were arrested for defrauding the public by issuing fake Covid-19 test certificates.

A senior officials of an Intelligence agency told the Daily Observer, Mohammad Shahed and Dr Sabrina Arif Chowdhury manage make a huge amount of money by issued fake Covid-19 test certificates.

Investigators are yet to confirm if they had deposited the money abroad, sources added.

Investigators also said they are trying to arrest Mohammad Shahed personnel bodyguard. Police learned that most of bodyguards were also involved in various types of swindling too. Investigators say Shahed had five armed bodyguards with him round the clock. They, however, went into hiding after these scams came to light.

The Election Commission (EC) has blocked the NID card of Regent Group chairman Mohammad Shahed alias Shahed Karim.

Confirming the matter EC Secretary Mohammad Alamgir told media that investigation is on to identify if Shahed corrected his NID through forgery.

"We received allegation that Shahed Karim changed his name in the NID card through forgery. Those involved in the forgery will be identified and action will be taken against them," he told journalists after the 66th meeting of the EC on Monday.

"Shahed's name was Shahed Karim in his first NID. Later, he corrected the NID and put his name as Mohammad Shahed. He also changed his date of birth from 1975 to 1978. And placed his O Level certificate in favour of the corrected year of birth," he added.

A Dhaka court on Monday rejected a bail petition of JKG Health Care Chairman Dr Sabrina Arif Chowdhury and sent her to jail in connection with a case filed over issuing fake Covid-19 reports.

The case was filed against six people, including Arif Chowdhury, chief executive officer of the JKG Health Care and the husband of Dr Sabrina, over making fake Covid-19 test reports.

Though Dr Sabrina denied being the chairman of JKG which provided thousands of fake Covid-19 reports without conducting any test of the collected samples, her husband provided detailed information about her involvement in the nefarious act to police.

Dr Sabrina came to the spotlight as their company's false corona report scam surfaced. Arif Chowdhury and six others were sent to jail on deception charges.

Regent Hospital Chairman Shahed and JKG Health Care Chairman Dr arrested on charges of forgery of coronavirus test. The Detective Branch (DB) has got the contact information between Sabrina and Arif.

















Intelligence agencies are trying to trace out the huge amount of money of Regent Group Chairman Mohammad Shahed and JKG Health Care Chairman Dr Sabrina Arif Chowdhury, both 'icons' of fraud.Mohammad Shahed and Dr Sabrina Arif Chowdhury were arrested for defrauding the public by issuing fake Covid-19 test certificates.A senior officials of an Intelligence agency told the Daily Observer, Mohammad Shahed and Dr Sabrina Arif Chowdhury manage make a huge amount of money by issued fake Covid-19 test certificates.Investigators are yet to confirm if they had deposited the money abroad, sources added.Investigators also said they are trying to arrest Mohammad Shahed personnel bodyguard. Police learned that most of bodyguards were also involved in various types of swindling too. Investigators say Shahed had five armed bodyguards with him round the clock. They, however, went into hiding after these scams came to light.The Election Commission (EC) has blocked the NID card of Regent Group chairman Mohammad Shahed alias Shahed Karim.Confirming the matter EC Secretary Mohammad Alamgir told media that investigation is on to identify if Shahed corrected his NID through forgery."We received allegation that Shahed Karim changed his name in the NID card through forgery. Those involved in the forgery will be identified and action will be taken against them," he told journalists after the 66th meeting of the EC on Monday."Shahed's name was Shahed Karim in his first NID. Later, he corrected the NID and put his name as Mohammad Shahed. He also changed his date of birth from 1975 to 1978. And placed his O Level certificate in favour of the corrected year of birth," he added.A Dhaka court on Monday rejected a bail petition of JKG Health Care Chairman Dr Sabrina Arif Chowdhury and sent her to jail in connection with a case filed over issuing fake Covid-19 reports.The case was filed against six people, including Arif Chowdhury, chief executive officer of the JKG Health Care and the husband of Dr Sabrina, over making fake Covid-19 test reports.Though Dr Sabrina denied being the chairman of JKG which provided thousands of fake Covid-19 reports without conducting any test of the collected samples, her husband provided detailed information about her involvement in the nefarious act to police.Dr Sabrina came to the spotlight as their company's false corona report scam surfaced. Arif Chowdhury and six others were sent to jail on deception charges.Regent Hospital Chairman Shahed and JKG Health Care Chairman Dr arrested on charges of forgery of coronavirus test. The Detective Branch (DB) has got the contact information between Sabrina and Arif.