Two more city hospitals fined

SHIN-SHIN Japan Hospital in Uttara and Uttara Lake View Hospital in Dhaka were slapped a fine of Tk 10 lakh each on Monday.The DGHS and DMP police jointly conducted the drive led by Medical Officer Dewan Mahadi.After the drive, said the hospital lab was not hygienic and did not have sufficient medical devices for disease diagnosis.The team found that thelicences of the hospitals expired in 2016.RAB filed a case was Gulsan Police Station against three people of the Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital in Dhaka's Gulshan over a series of irregularities.The RAB sealed off Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital in Dhaka's Gulshan after a raid amid allegations that it has been running unauthorised Covid-19 tests.The Rapid Action Battalion, led by Executive Magistrate Sarwar Alam, arrested two people during the raid from 3:00pm to 11:00pm on Sunday. The arrested are Assistant Director Abul Hasnat and Store Keeper Shahriz Kabir.All patients of Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital left the hospital by Monday night,