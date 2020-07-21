

Sikder brothers’ anticipatory bail petition rejected in virtual court

However, the HC fined the siblings as they will have to donate 10,000 Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to the Prime Minister's Relief

Fund by the next two weeks for people handling Covid-19 patients.

Mentioning in the order, the HC said such kind of surrender from overseas is against the rules of the Court and unethical for the lawyer who appeared for the petitioners.

A virtual HC bench of Justice M Ashraful Kamal came up with the order after hearing on the anticipatory bail on Monday.

The Bench also rebuked senior lawyers Ajmalul Hossian, QC, Supreme Court Bar Association President AM Amin Uddin, and senior lawyer Abdul Baset Majumder for seeking anticipatory bail for the two fugitive brothers for money.

Attorney General Mahbubey Alam and Deputy Attorney General Bashir Ahmed represented the State during the hearing on the matter.

The court also warned the lawyers against abuse of law, reminding a long practice that says that anticipatory bail seekers must remain present in the courtroom or inside the country.

Later, Amin Uddin and Baset Majumder withdrew themselves as lawyers for the petitioners.

Ajmalul Hossain, who appeared from London, refused to withdraw his vakalatnama, stating that he would continue defending the accused as they were stigmatised. Ajmalul Hossain said that Ron Haque Sikder and his brother left the country for treatment.

Attorney General Mahbubey Alam represented the State while Azmalul Hossain, QC, Abul Baset Majumder, and AM Aminuddin stood for the accused in the virtual hearing.

During the hearing, the Sikder brothers expressed their willingness to surrender before the virtual court through videoconferencing.

On July 2, the accused petitioners jointly filed the plea to the HC to direct the law enforcers not to harass or arrest them after they return to the country.

Lawyers said, no legal provision and tradition of seeking anticipatory bail by any accused from the virtual HC bench. Besides, in the ordinary proceedings of the HC, the accused cannot seek anticipatory bail staying out of the country.

Ron Haque Sikder and Dipu Haque Sikder are now fugitives as they left the country, and a fugitive cannot seek anticipatory bail, they added.

Earlier on May 19, Exim Bank Director Lt Col (Retd) Sirajul Islam filed a case with Gulshan police against the Ron Haque Sikder and Dipu Haque Sikder, for allegedly torturing two top officials of the bank and firing at them over a Tk 500 crore loan demand.

Following the filing of the case, Ron Haque Sikder and his brother Dipu Haque Sikder went into hiding for several days and then fled to Thailand by a chartered plane on May 25.

In a statement to the media, the National Bank Ltd (NBL), a concern of Sikder Group of Companies, later said the case was 'baseless' and 'fabricated,' adding that Ron Haque Sikder, managing director of Sikder Group, 'did not apply for any such loan.'

















