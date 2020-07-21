Video
Tuesday, 21 July, 2020
50 more die of C-19 in country, 2,928 newly infected in 24 hrs

Published : Tuesday, 21 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh on Monday saw 50 more new deaths from the novel coronavirus and 2,928 new cases of infection testing 13,362 samples in the last 24 hours while the country stands currently in 16th position on the list of worst-affected countries in the world in terms of the number of Covid-19 cases.
According to worldometer, it has crossed Germany and is now one step behind Turkey.
However, the death toll from the deadly virus rose to 2,668 and the number of total infections stood at 207,453.
Although the health authorities in Bangladesh confirmed the recovery of 1,914 more patients raising the recovery rate to 54.74 percent, it is still lower than neighbouring India (63.8 per cent) and Pakistan (77.7 per cent).
With the latest figure, the total number of recoveries stands at 1,13,556.
"Of the dead patients, 35 are men and 15 women. Moreover, 21 of them are from Dhaka, 10 from Khulna, seven from Chattogram, five from Rajshahi, three from Sylhet, and two each from Rangpur and Barishal division," Additional Director General (administration) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana revealed the latest figures during the daily virtual health bulletin on Monday.
"Forty-two of them have died in different hospitals and eight at their respective home."     "Age-based analysis of the new deceased says, one was below 10 years, one between 21 and 30, one between 31 and 40, 11 between 41 and 50, nine between 51 and 60, 20 between 61 and 70, four between 71 and 80, two between 81 and 90 and another between 91 and 100 years," she added.
The gender-wise analysis of the victims disclosed that some 2,104 people who have died from Covid-19 are males and 564 are females, which are 78.86 per cent and 21.14 per cent respectively.
DGHS data reveal that the overall death percentages in Dhaka and Chattogram divisions have again seen a slight reduction. "48.9 per cent died in Dhaka division, 25.22 per cent in Chattogram, 5.40 per cent in Rajshahi, 6.48 per cent in Khulna, 3.75 per cent in Barishal, 3.37 per cent in Rangpur and 2.17 per cent died in Mymensingh division," Dr Nasima said.
 Dr Nasima said, "Some 13,329 samples were collected in the last 24 hours and 13,362 were tested in 80 labs across the country. So far 1,041,661 samples have been tested."
The latest day's infection rate was 21.91 percent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 19.92 percent.
Currently, 59,432 people are quarantined across the country - including 2,484 newly-quarantined individuals. A total of 353,049 people have completed their quarantine course. The virus has killed 609,118 people globally and infected 14,655,642 so far.


