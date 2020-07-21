Video
Tuesday, 21 July, 2020, 10:48 AM
Older children can spread C-19 just as much as adults: Study

Published : Tuesday, 21 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Staff Correspondent

A new study in South Korea has revealed that children between 10 and 19 years can transmit Covid-19 within a household just as much as adults.
The US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention journal Emerging Infectious Diseases published the research, reports Xinhua.
Researchers from the South Korea Centre for
Disease Control and Prevention analysed reports for 59,073 contacts of 5,706 Covid-19 index patients reported in South Korea during January 20 to March 27.
Of 10,592 household contacts, 11.8 per cent had Covid-19, and rates were higher for contacts of children than adults, according to the study. Of 48,481 non-household contacts, 1.9 per cent had Covid-19.
Researchers also found the highest Covid-19 rate at 18.6 per cent for household contacts of school-aged children and the lowest at 5.3 per cent for household contacts of children 0-9 years in the middle of school closure.




"Rates were higher for contacts of children than adults," said the authors. "These risks largely reflected transmission in the middle of mitigations and therefore might characterize transmission dynamics during school closure."


