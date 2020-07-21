Video
City goes under water after overnight rain

Published : Tuesday, 21 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Most of the areas of the capital Dhaka on Monday went under water after an overnight monsoon rain disrupting normal lives of people.
Water logging in the city slowed traffic movement creating huge traffic tailback.
According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, 19mm rain was recorded in Dhaka from 6:00am to 9:00am in the last 24 hours till Monday.
Many areas including the old town went under water due to the non-stop rain in the previous night. City dwellers, mostly the office-goers had to face water logging and traffic jam in the morning.
In morning, city's Lalbagh, Azimpur, Nilkhet, New Market, Dhanmondi, Agargaon crossing, Bijoy Sarani crossing, Kalabagan and Asad Gate were submerged by rain water.
Besides, Shantinagar, Mowchak crossing and Kakrail also witnessed the same situation, said locals.
Vehicles remained stranded on different city streets due to waterlogging since morning.
People, mainly office-goers and others who went out of home for various works, found themselves in trouble in the morning due to water logging and traffic jam.
After rain stopped water began to recede slowly from different roads at noon. But people were suffering for the shortage of vehicles and traffic congestion.
Most of the roads in old      town remained under water even after rain had stopped due to lack of proper drainage system.
Locals have urged the city corporation to solve it immediately.
According to a Met office media release, rain or thunder showers are likely to continue over the next two days.
Due to active monsoon, all maritime ports of Bangladesh have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal No 3.
Bangladesh Meteorological Department has asked the maritime ports to hoist the local cautionary signal No. 3 as it forecasts stormy weather in the coastal areas of the country.
It also forecasts that different parts of the country are likely to experience torrential rain influenced by the monsoon. The highest rainfall was recorded 195mm in 24 hours at 6:00am on Monday.


