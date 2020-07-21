Heavy rainfall worsens flood in northern Brahmaputra basin



Heavy rainfall on Monday morning triggered waterlogging in the capital causing immense sufferings to the city dwellers. The photo was taken from capital's Khilgaon area. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The places that experienced rainfall include Rangpur, Dinajpur, Sayedpur and Dimla of Nilphamari, Tetulia of Panchagarh, Rajarhat of Kurigram, Dhaka, Tangail, Faridpur, Madaripur, Gopalgonj, Nikli of Sherpur, Mymensingh, Netrokona, Chattogram, Sitakunda, Rangamati, Cumilla, Chandpur, Feni, Maijdee Court and Hatiya of Noakhali, Cox's Bazar, Kutubdia and Teknaf.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), 195mm rainfall was recorded in Rangpur, in Rajarhat 145mm, in Tangail 108mm,

in Dinajpur 100mm, in Sayedpur 110mm, in Tetulia 82mm and in Rajshahi 77mm.

The BMD also forecasted light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind in most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy rainfalls at places over the country.

At the same time, onrush of heavy rainfall started occurring in Assam, West Bengal and northeast India from Monday.

Due to the onrush of upstream water and heavy downpours, the north, northeast and central parts of the Bangladesh started witnessing another flood from Monday as water levels in most of the rivers started increasing further, according to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Center of the Bangladesh Water Development Board.

Last week, the FFWC published a report warning that due to the onrush of upstream water and heavy downpours, the north, northeast and central parts of the country, may witness another flood.

According to the report issued by FFWC Executive Engineer Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan, about 800mm of rain is likely to occur in four days from July 20, which will increase the water level in the country's rivers.

He said the northern districts in the Brahmaputra basin are likely to face deterioration of the flood situation in the next 48 hours despite further fall in water levels of major rivers.

Water levels of all major rivers excepting Dharla marked further fall in spite of onrush of hilly water from the upper catchment amid heavy monsoon rains in the basin during the period.

However, even if the water level rises, water level in the Padma may start receding continuously from July 26 to 27. The overall flood situation may become normal towards the end of July or the first week of August, the report said.

Meanwhile, due to increase in river water levels and heavy rainfall in the country, sufferings of the flood-hit people intensified further with deterioration of overall flood situation in Faridpur and Kurigram districts.

Major rivers of the districts were flowing above the danger level at different points till Monday evening. Besides, fresh areas are being inundated.

In Faridpur, in the last 12 hours, the water level of the Padma River has risen further and it was flowing 106 cm above the danger level in the morning.

Due to flood, road communications from the district headquarters to Char Bhadrasan and Sadarpur upazilas were snapped. Besides, cracks developed on different parts of the road.

On Monday, a concrete road of 25 No Ward of the extended municipality of Faridpur Sadar collapsed due to pressure of water.

Faridpur Deputy Commissioner Atul Sarkar said people of 30 unions of the district had been marooned.

Sultan Mahmud, Executive Engineer of Faridpur Water Development Board, said the water level in the Padma River at Goalondo point in Faridpur had risen by 3 cm, inundating fresh areas in Alfadanga and Madhukhali upazilas.

Alfadanga Upazila Chairman AKM Zahid Hasan said erosion by the Madhumoti River was continuing in several villages of three unions of the upazila since the beginning of monsoon.

In Kurigram, due to persistent rains, the water level of the Dharla River has increased by 10 cm in the last 24 hours, rendering the residents of Dharla river banks marooned.

Meanwhile, flood water entered Kanchkol area of Chilmari Upazila and flooded 50 villages including the Upazila headquarters. Out of 73 unions of the district, 475 villages of 56 unions have been flooded.

The recorded rainfalls during the last 24 hours were 140mm at Chilmari and 78mm at Kurigram, as monsoon continued at some places in Rangpur Division.

According to FFWC of BWDB, 326mm rainfalls were recorded at Cherrapunji, 58mm at Shillong and 54mm at Darjeeling points in northwestern Indian states in the upstream during the last 24 hours.

Major rivers were flowing above the danger mark at seven points in Kurigram, Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Bogura and Sirajganj districts at 3pm on Monday with the possibility of sharp rise in their water levels during the next 24 to 48 hours again. Water levels of the Brahmaputra marked little fall during the last 24 hours and was flowing above the danger mark by 36cm at Noonkhawa and 51cm at Chilmari.

Water level of the Dharla marked a little rise by 3cm during the period and was flowing above its danger mark by 48cm at Kurigram and water level of the Ghagot remained static and was flowing 53cm above the danger mark at Gaibandha.

Despite little fall in its water levels at all points during the last 24 hours, the Jamuna was flowing above the danger mark by 82cm at Fulchhari, 89cm at Bahadurabad, 97cm at Sariakandi, 84cm at Kazipur and 77cm at Sirajganj points.

Executive Engineer Ariful Islam for Kurigram and Lalmonirhat divisions of BWDB said despite little improvement of the flood situation, it might deteriorate in all major rivers during the next 24 to 48 hours in these districts.

According to Department of Agricultural Extension for Rangpur floodwaters submerged standing crops on 11,939 hectares of land in 19 affected upazilas of all five districts in Rangpur agriculture region. The submerged crops include standing Aman rice seedbeds, transplanted Aman rice, Aush rice, vegetables, maize, green chili, 'Tiil', groundnut and jute in Rangpur, Gaibandha, Kurigram, Lalmonirhat and Nilphamari districts of the region.















