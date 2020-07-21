Video
Virtual child science congress ends

Published : Tuesday, 21 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent

A three-day Children Science Congress ended in the city on Sunday amid festivity as students across the country participated in the national level event on digital platform.
National Museum of Science and Technology (NMST) organised the three-day event in association with Society for the Popularization of Science, Bangladesh (SPSB).
Renowned scientist Prof Muhammad Zafar Iqbal was chief guest at the closing ceremony in the evening while NMST Director General Muhammad Munir Chowdhury inaugurated the carnival. Noted scientist Dr Zahid Hossain was connected to the closing ceremony over internet.
Students participated with designed posters, projects, prototypes and quiz on scientific issues. The NMST awarded participants with prize money, crest, certificate and T-Shirt.
Regarding the initiative, NMST Director General Muhammad Munir Chowdhury the children have been passing a 'confined life' inside home amid corona pandemic which may create negative impact in physiology of kids.


