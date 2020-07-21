Two teachers, another held in Chandpur under DSA





The arrestees are- Jahangir Alam, a teacher, Noman Siddiqi, IT in-charge of Farakkabad Degree College and ABM Anisur Rahman, a teacher of Farakkabad Madrasa.

A local teacher Mohhammad Hannan filed the case against them for defaming the important personalities including the minister by using fake ID, said Rezaul Karim, sub-inspector of Chandpur Model Police Station.

A team of police led by Zahid Parvez Chowdhury, additional superintendent of sadar circle police, conducted a drive on the college campus and arrested them, he added. -UNB















