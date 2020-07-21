Premier University holds syndicate meeting





The meeting was chaired by Prof Dr Anupam Sen, Vice-Chancellor and President of the Syndicate of Premier University while Barrister Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury Nawfel, Deputy Minister for Education and Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Barrister Biplob Barua, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and member of the Syndicate were present.

In the meeting, Prof Dr Mohit Ul Alam, Dean of Sociology and Arts Faculty, Prof Dr Tawfiq Saeed, Dean of Engineering and Science Faculty, and M Moinul Haque, Assistant Dean of Business Education Faculty and Khurshidur Rahman, Registrar, Premier University were present among others, said a press release.

The syndicate approved the agenda of the last meeting held on 28 February.















CHATTOGRAM, July 20: A syndicate meeting of Premier University Chattogram was held on early Saturday.The meeting was chaired by Prof Dr Anupam Sen, Vice-Chancellor and President of the Syndicate of Premier University while Barrister Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury Nawfel, Deputy Minister for Education and Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Barrister Biplob Barua, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and member of the Syndicate were present.In the meeting, Prof Dr Mohit Ul Alam, Dean of Sociology and Arts Faculty, Prof Dr Tawfiq Saeed, Dean of Engineering and Science Faculty, and M Moinul Haque, Assistant Dean of Business Education Faculty and Khurshidur Rahman, Registrar, Premier University were present among others, said a press release.The syndicate approved the agenda of the last meeting held on 28 February.