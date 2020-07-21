Video
Tuesday, 21 July, 2020, 10:47 AM
Sweet smells of Bangladeshi mangoes reach Switzerland

Published : Tuesday, 21 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Sweet smells of Bangladeshi mangoes has reached Switzerland with the export of first package mangoes to the country on July 14.
The country's popular variety "Amropali Mangoes" are now selling in the supermarkets in Switzerland, in fact, showcasing the traditional culture of Bangladesh in Europe, according a facebook post of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh.
It has been possible for initiative taken by Bangladesh Permanent Mission in Geneva.
In last few years, the demand of consumption of mangoes in Switzerland has increased, according to a study conducted by Bangladesh mission, said the post.
A Bangladeshi living in Geneva for 20 years said that he was very happy to see the label of Bangladeshi mangoes at a shop.
" I actually forgot taste of Bangladeshi Mangoes. Thanks to BD Mission for letting the opportunity to have the old taste again," he said.
Switzerland, the noted diplomatic hub having population of 3.5 millions can be a promising destination of Bangladeshi Mangoes if trade relations are maintained with ensuring export quality of the agro products, including mangoes.
State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam made the disclosure through a post on his Facebook that Bangladesh started exporting mangoes to Switzerland thanks to a private initiative.
"The North Bengal Agro Farm Ltd. has started exporting mangoes of Rajshahi to Switzerland. The first shipment is scheduled to leave here for Switzerland this evening," the state minister wrote on Facebook.    -UNB


