

Worsening floods and repeated mistakes over the years



Crops worth Tk 350 crore have been damaged, and there is no scope of recovery of the crops that went underwater. The estimate of the loss was prepared based on inundation from June 25 to July 9. As soon as the DAE had completed the primary estimates. The floods, resulting from heavy rainfall and onrush of water from upstream, started submerging the localities and farmlands in the northern and central regions. We fear the situation might get worse before it turns for better.



At hindsight, we should have been better prepared expecting the worst. The unanticipated blow of the pandemic cannot be one of the major reasons for our ill and inadequate preparations.











Our country is perched on low-lying land, and has been traditionally prone to flooding and rising water levels in rivers. According to a recent US study , more and severe floods are likely to hit Bangladesh and India due to climate change, and by 2030, floods could cost South Asia as much as $ 215 billion each year. As it stands, there is no excuse for us to be unprepared in dealing with these floods, especially since climate experts have been warning us for many years of these same risks which we are going through right now. There should have been a comprehensive stratagem to thwart these sufferings, rather than trying to ease them after they occur.



