Tuesday, 21 July, 2020, 10:47 AM
Business and economic instability during Covid-19

Published : Tuesday, 21 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

Dear Sir

We notice massive change everywhere in the world after the outbreak of Covid-19. This deadly virus is still affecting a lot of things in our life. Among them, the most noticeable are the business and economic conditions of almost every country in the world.

Almost all the country is facing economic and business issues due to the pandemic. Because of restriction on movement and congregation, throughout the world, a great number of people have lost their jobs. A lot of people are unable to earn their livelihood. These matters posed a great threat to a lot of country's economy. Business came to a standstill, a lot of businesses are struggling to hold their ground and a good number of businesses have shut down due to lockdown. Because of economical issue, a lot of people have cut down their budgets and for that, selling of a lot of products have been cut down.

Hence it is clear that a great recession is going to take place over the world. Under this circumstances governments should take precautionary measures to tackle any upcoming economic hardship.





Md Al Jobayar
Bachelor of Business Administration,
North South University



