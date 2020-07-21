

India’s provocations towards its bordering countries



To run a country smoothly, I think, its government need neighbouring countries either in their support or, at the very least, not to let them go against; but India's association with its bordering countries is going down day by day. BUET's Abrar Fahad was murdered just because of criticizing the Indian policy in Bangladesh-it was a dangerous reason for the anti-India social movement. After a post-mortem, the representative of Dhaka Medical College Hospital declared that Abrar died of 'internal bleeding and excessive pain' as he was badly beaten up by blunt objects like cricket stumps or bamboo sticks.



This is a probable reason when Prime Minister Modi planned to visit Bangladesh to celebrate Bangabandhu's 100th birth anniversary, people's reactions came to the attention of, not only the Bangladeshi ruling party but also members of the Indian think-tanks.



Recently, twenty-year-old Bangladeshi Mizanur Rahman was shot dead by Indian Border Security Force (BSF) in the Shamshernagar border area of Patgram Upazila in Lalmonirhat. In a similar fashion, BSF has already killed around 300 Bangladeshis in the last 10 years. The actual list is probably much larger. The current figure was relayed by the Home Minister of Bangladesh to the parliament as a normal event and no real actions have been taken by the Bangladesh government as standard procedure, if not a strong protest.



Obaidul Quader, Minister for Road Transport and Bridges and General Secretary of the ruling party, said that Bangladesh's relation with neighbouring India is friendly, not slavery (March 4, 2020). The continuous flow of India's border killings and Bangladesh's silence contradict that statement; moreover, it inflames people to be against a country that helped Bangladesh to be born in 1971.



The latest Bangladesh needed India's help is regarding the Rohingya issue and its settlement. Unfortunately, India has been quite silent; rather, they somehow supported Myanmar to allow killings in the Rakhine state. During the ongoing conflict between India and China, when India needed the support of Bangladesh, China put its hand forward, and India's headache began. Bangladeshis were very disappointed at a report in the Anandabazar newspaper (Indian) where they used the word "khairati" (which means "charity" in Bangla) to describe Bangladeshis. It was a reminder of Henry Kissinger's comment about the country in the early 70s.



Social media comment boxes are always filled up with different doubtful questions and reviews regarding border killings, India's oppression, and superiority. I even noticed a group of people commenting that the Modi government is facing a lot of challenges given by the Almighty creator just because he forcefully snatched the Babri mosque from Muslims in India with his influential political power. Moreover, the Indian government is inactive to reduce the communal violence in the country-it even became strong while Donald Trump was visiting India this year. The current government not only hurt 15% (195 million) of 1.3 billion Muslims in India but also disappointed 96% (203 million) of 212 million Muslims in Pakistan and 90% (155 million) of 162 million Muslims in Bangladesh.



However, compared to Bangladesh, India's relation with Nepal was quite different as they have a similar history, culture, language, and religion. The Indo-Nepal Peace and Friendship Treaty of 1950 allows for free movement between the two countries. About 1.5 million Nepalese work in India and thousands of Indian employees work in Nepal. But, the recent India-Nepal bond is only focused on the capacity of power; it did not match the emotions and feelings of the people, and so the alliance failed.



In the meantime, the diplomatic-military tensions over the border between India and Nepal grew. The onset of the crisis started from the road construction of India in the Himalayan mountains. Kathmandu became vocal in protest after the construction of about 80 km of Indian roads in the Lipulekh-Kalapani area. Nepal claims ownership of the two disputed areas. Following this, Nepal passed a bill in the parliament approving the new map, where vast areas like Lipulekh, Kalapani, and Limpiyadhura have been included in their map. This is how India failed to maintain its contact with another neighboring country, Nepal.



History tells us that the dispute over Kashmir began long before Pakistan and India gained independence in August 1947. The plan for the partition of British India dubbed the 'Indian Independence Act', stated that Kashmir could be annexed by either India or Pakistan according to its wish. The then Hindu Maharaja of Kashmir, Hari Singh, wanted either to remain independent or join India. On the other hand, the Muslims of West Jammu and Gilgit-Baltistan wanted to join Pakistan. Many in this part of Kashmir still do not want the area to be ruled by India. More than 60% of the population in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir is Muslim and they want complete independence. It is the only state in India where Muslims are in the majority. Unemployment is high here. Unrest is a way of life. The security forces' crackdowns on street protests and insurgents have exacerbated the situation in the long run.



Moreover, during the ongoing dispute within India and China, the Indian government has put their Air Force, Navy, and Army on high alert and additional troops have been deployed at every border. Lastly, Bhutan, India's other neighbor, is embroiled in tensions. Their government stopped watering Indian farms and tensions were running high between the two neighbors. Apart from protesting the issue, the affected farmers have also approached the central government of India. However, Thimphu's diplomatic approach brings India into another tension.



So, provocations towards Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, and China are huge for India right now. Considering all the challenges: border, land, water, business, and so on, has India's diplomacy failed to maintain its relations with its bordering countries?

The writer is a chaperone for the International Writing Program (BTL2020) at the University of Iowa, USA. He writes on contemporary issues, education, and literature

















India is a unique country, known as the largest democracy of the world, and I respect their endeavour to maintain that status. The country tried to maintain a midpoint relationship with its bordering countries like Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar throughout history; and even tried to show a balanced alliance with China and Pakistan, until the Modi government came into power. But now India has become the country that has no friends nearby and I believe India itself is responsible for these worse days.To run a country smoothly, I think, its government need neighbouring countries either in their support or, at the very least, not to let them go against; but India's association with its bordering countries is going down day by day. BUET's Abrar Fahad was murdered just because of criticizing the Indian policy in Bangladesh-it was a dangerous reason for the anti-India social movement. After a post-mortem, the representative of Dhaka Medical College Hospital declared that Abrar died of 'internal bleeding and excessive pain' as he was badly beaten up by blunt objects like cricket stumps or bamboo sticks.This is a probable reason when Prime Minister Modi planned to visit Bangladesh to celebrate Bangabandhu's 100th birth anniversary, people's reactions came to the attention of, not only the Bangladeshi ruling party but also members of the Indian think-tanks.Recently, twenty-year-old Bangladeshi Mizanur Rahman was shot dead by Indian Border Security Force (BSF) in the Shamshernagar border area of Patgram Upazila in Lalmonirhat. In a similar fashion, BSF has already killed around 300 Bangladeshis in the last 10 years. The actual list is probably much larger. The current figure was relayed by the Home Minister of Bangladesh to the parliament as a normal event and no real actions have been taken by the Bangladesh government as standard procedure, if not a strong protest.Obaidul Quader, Minister for Road Transport and Bridges and General Secretary of the ruling party, said that Bangladesh's relation with neighbouring India is friendly, not slavery (March 4, 2020). The continuous flow of India's border killings and Bangladesh's silence contradict that statement; moreover, it inflames people to be against a country that helped Bangladesh to be born in 1971.The latest Bangladesh needed India's help is regarding the Rohingya issue and its settlement. Unfortunately, India has been quite silent; rather, they somehow supported Myanmar to allow killings in the Rakhine state. During the ongoing conflict between India and China, when India needed the support of Bangladesh, China put its hand forward, and India's headache began. Bangladeshis were very disappointed at a report in the Anandabazar newspaper (Indian) where they used the word "khairati" (which means "charity" in Bangla) to describe Bangladeshis. It was a reminder of Henry Kissinger's comment about the country in the early 70s.Social media comment boxes are always filled up with different doubtful questions and reviews regarding border killings, India's oppression, and superiority. I even noticed a group of people commenting that the Modi government is facing a lot of challenges given by the Almighty creator just because he forcefully snatched the Babri mosque from Muslims in India with his influential political power. Moreover, the Indian government is inactive to reduce the communal violence in the country-it even became strong while Donald Trump was visiting India this year. The current government not only hurt 15% (195 million) of 1.3 billion Muslims in India but also disappointed 96% (203 million) of 212 million Muslims in Pakistan and 90% (155 million) of 162 million Muslims in Bangladesh.However, compared to Bangladesh, India's relation with Nepal was quite different as they have a similar history, culture, language, and religion. The Indo-Nepal Peace and Friendship Treaty of 1950 allows for free movement between the two countries. About 1.5 million Nepalese work in India and thousands of Indian employees work in Nepal. But, the recent India-Nepal bond is only focused on the capacity of power; it did not match the emotions and feelings of the people, and so the alliance failed.In the meantime, the diplomatic-military tensions over the border between India and Nepal grew. The onset of the crisis started from the road construction of India in the Himalayan mountains. Kathmandu became vocal in protest after the construction of about 80 km of Indian roads in the Lipulekh-Kalapani area. Nepal claims ownership of the two disputed areas. Following this, Nepal passed a bill in the parliament approving the new map, where vast areas like Lipulekh, Kalapani, and Limpiyadhura have been included in their map. This is how India failed to maintain its contact with another neighboring country, Nepal.History tells us that the dispute over Kashmir began long before Pakistan and India gained independence in August 1947. The plan for the partition of British India dubbed the 'Indian Independence Act', stated that Kashmir could be annexed by either India or Pakistan according to its wish. The then Hindu Maharaja of Kashmir, Hari Singh, wanted either to remain independent or join India. On the other hand, the Muslims of West Jammu and Gilgit-Baltistan wanted to join Pakistan. Many in this part of Kashmir still do not want the area to be ruled by India. More than 60% of the population in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir is Muslim and they want complete independence. It is the only state in India where Muslims are in the majority. Unemployment is high here. Unrest is a way of life. The security forces' crackdowns on street protests and insurgents have exacerbated the situation in the long run.Moreover, during the ongoing dispute within India and China, the Indian government has put their Air Force, Navy, and Army on high alert and additional troops have been deployed at every border. Lastly, Bhutan, India's other neighbor, is embroiled in tensions. Their government stopped watering Indian farms and tensions were running high between the two neighbors. Apart from protesting the issue, the affected farmers have also approached the central government of India. However, Thimphu's diplomatic approach brings India into another tension.So, provocations towards Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, and China are huge for India right now. Considering all the challenges: border, land, water, business, and so on, has India's diplomacy failed to maintain its relations with its bordering countries?The writer is a chaperone for the International Writing Program (BTL2020) at the University of Iowa, USA. He writes on contemporary issues, education, and literature