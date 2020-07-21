

On cruelty and racism...



The killing of elephants is not new though. In the last few days, we have almost seen the news of elephant deaths or killings in the newspapers. Recently, another wild elephant has died in Fansiakhali of Bandarban's Lama upazila. Meanwhile, people are wondering whether the death of the elephant is normal or not. However, the forest department thinks that the elephant died when it touched the power supply line of the electricity pole illegally installed in the forest area.



Earlier, the brutal killing of an elephant in Kerala and Cox's Bazar has been widely criticized on social media. But the people of Kerala did not learn anything from that tragic cruelty. Because this time a pair of tigers were killed in Kerala. These tragic events are very sad. Socially conscious citizens are very concerned about the cruelty of human beings towards wild animals.



Rivers are being destroyed day by day. The river Teesta is on the verge of its destruction. But now Teesta has been flooded for the second time due to incessant rains and the opening of the gates of India's Ghazaldoba Barrage, 65 km upstream. The Barak River, a tributary of the Habiganj, was once known as the 'Kharsrota River' or a river flowing with rapid current. But due to occupiers on both sides of the river, the river has lost its width and turned into a small canal.



The condition of the canals which were connected with the tributary river, the Barak is very deplorable. Many are building roads by filling canals; some are doing brick-and-sand businesses. As a result, drainage system in these areas is being disrupted. Also due to our unconsciousness and lack of coordination the rivers- the Buriganga, the Shitalakshya, the The Turag and the the Meghna are constantly being destroyed. People are also building houses and buildings along the banks of many rivers.



The river needs to be protected for its aesthetic beauty, crops, fisheries, housing and good health. Soon the Buriganga, the Shitalakshya, the Turag and the Meghna rivers will be occupied. So, all illegal infrastructures will have to be removed from the river banks as rivers are related to the existence of Bangladesh.



Persecution of religious minorities, smuggling of wealth and emigration are taking place in almost all countries. Such killings of minorities in Sri Lanka, India, Myanmar, China, Pakistan and Afghanistan are by no means acceptable. Bangladesh is a non-communal country. But unfortunately we sometimes see in the newspapers that the minorities of our country are being ill-treated in various ways by a kind of powerful people. Even during the Corona period, the harassment of minorities did not stop.



In the last 26 districts including Satkhira, Rajshahi, Jessore, Chittagong and Bagerhat, we see incidents of minorities being tortured and harassed in various ways in the newspapers. For example, on April 24, a group of land robbers from the neighbouring village of Banshtala attacked Anil Bala's family in Bagerhat. Attacks on minorities, violence against women and attacks on places of worship are by no means acceptable.



People do not support what has happened with civil law in India. We know from the media that the Muslim-Christian minority in India is constantly being attacked, killed and tortured, but the culprits are getting away with it. The charge sheet filed in the police in connection with the communal riots in Delhi in February did not mention the actual names of culprits of giving "hate speech" but the names of protesters who spoke out against the country's new citizenship law.



Other minorities, including the Rohingya, have been victims of persecution, economic and social deprivation in Myanmar for more than half a century due to discriminatory laws and policies. Authorities are also discriminating against the minority Muslim community in the coronavirus epidemic in Sri Lanka. For example, when a Muslim dies, he is forced to burn his body, which is forbidden in Islam. It is important to stop this practice in all countries. All such incidents are certainly shocking.



Thousands of people across the country are protesting the death of a black man named George Floyd in police custody in the United States. A white police officer knelt down on his neck, strangled him, and killed him. Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Friday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck. The Atlanta police chief was forced to resign when the protests resumed. We are part of nature. No one has ever known what our religion, caste, class is. No religion or caste is predetermined. As a result, everyone should be respected as a human being. Religion or caste cannot be an identity; our main identity is that we are human.



Humanity is the true identity of man, not violence. A person's behaviour largely develops with the family. So families need to be very careful so that parents can keep an eye on what their children are doing and where they are going. Climate and environment are becoming uninhabitable day by day due to human cruelty. If we are still not conscious or do not treat nature fairly, there could be worse consequences in the future.

The writer is a Phd Fellow, Zhonan University of Economics and Law, Wuhan, China and Assistant Professor, Jaitya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, Mymensingh















Human cruelty is increasing day by day. It turns the society into dangerous environment. Some of us are gradually behaving like inhuman. Some days ago, when a wife was in Dhaka to fetch the body of her husband who died of cancer in Laxmipur, Hiramani, a girl reading in class 9, left at home, was raped and killed in daylight by some offenders. On the other hand, a teenager tries to save herself from the sexual lust of others. Angered by this, the barbarians set fire to the body of the girl. In order to protect her dignity, she had to be burnt to death in the end. The incident took place in Bemetara district of India.The killing of elephants is not new though. In the last few days, we have almost seen the news of elephant deaths or killings in the newspapers. Recently, another wild elephant has died in Fansiakhali of Bandarban's Lama upazila. Meanwhile, people are wondering whether the death of the elephant is normal or not. However, the forest department thinks that the elephant died when it touched the power supply line of the electricity pole illegally installed in the forest area.Earlier, the brutal killing of an elephant in Kerala and Cox's Bazar has been widely criticized on social media. But the people of Kerala did not learn anything from that tragic cruelty. Because this time a pair of tigers were killed in Kerala. These tragic events are very sad. Socially conscious citizens are very concerned about the cruelty of human beings towards wild animals.Rivers are being destroyed day by day. The river Teesta is on the verge of its destruction. But now Teesta has been flooded for the second time due to incessant rains and the opening of the gates of India's Ghazaldoba Barrage, 65 km upstream. The Barak River, a tributary of the Habiganj, was once known as the 'Kharsrota River' or a river flowing with rapid current. But due to occupiers on both sides of the river, the river has lost its width and turned into a small canal.The condition of the canals which were connected with the tributary river, the Barak is very deplorable. Many are building roads by filling canals; some are doing brick-and-sand businesses. As a result, drainage system in these areas is being disrupted. Also due to our unconsciousness and lack of coordination the rivers- the Buriganga, the Shitalakshya, the The Turag and the the Meghna are constantly being destroyed. People are also building houses and buildings along the banks of many rivers.The river needs to be protected for its aesthetic beauty, crops, fisheries, housing and good health. Soon the Buriganga, the Shitalakshya, the Turag and the Meghna rivers will be occupied. So, all illegal infrastructures will have to be removed from the river banks as rivers are related to the existence of Bangladesh.Persecution of religious minorities, smuggling of wealth and emigration are taking place in almost all countries. Such killings of minorities in Sri Lanka, India, Myanmar, China, Pakistan and Afghanistan are by no means acceptable. Bangladesh is a non-communal country. But unfortunately we sometimes see in the newspapers that the minorities of our country are being ill-treated in various ways by a kind of powerful people. Even during the Corona period, the harassment of minorities did not stop.In the last 26 districts including Satkhira, Rajshahi, Jessore, Chittagong and Bagerhat, we see incidents of minorities being tortured and harassed in various ways in the newspapers. For example, on April 24, a group of land robbers from the neighbouring village of Banshtala attacked Anil Bala's family in Bagerhat. Attacks on minorities, violence against women and attacks on places of worship are by no means acceptable.People do not support what has happened with civil law in India. We know from the media that the Muslim-Christian minority in India is constantly being attacked, killed and tortured, but the culprits are getting away with it. The charge sheet filed in the police in connection with the communal riots in Delhi in February did not mention the actual names of culprits of giving "hate speech" but the names of protesters who spoke out against the country's new citizenship law.Other minorities, including the Rohingya, have been victims of persecution, economic and social deprivation in Myanmar for more than half a century due to discriminatory laws and policies. Authorities are also discriminating against the minority Muslim community in the coronavirus epidemic in Sri Lanka. For example, when a Muslim dies, he is forced to burn his body, which is forbidden in Islam. It is important to stop this practice in all countries. All such incidents are certainly shocking.Thousands of people across the country are protesting the death of a black man named George Floyd in police custody in the United States. A white police officer knelt down on his neck, strangled him, and killed him. Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Friday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck. The Atlanta police chief was forced to resign when the protests resumed. We are part of nature. No one has ever known what our religion, caste, class is. No religion or caste is predetermined. As a result, everyone should be respected as a human being. Religion or caste cannot be an identity; our main identity is that we are human.Humanity is the true identity of man, not violence. A person's behaviour largely develops with the family. So families need to be very careful so that parents can keep an eye on what their children are doing and where they are going. Climate and environment are becoming uninhabitable day by day due to human cruelty. If we are still not conscious or do not treat nature fairly, there could be worse consequences in the future.The writer is a Phd Fellow, Zhonan University of Economics and Law, Wuhan, China and Assistant Professor, Jaitya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, Mymensingh