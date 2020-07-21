Seven found dead in five districts





KALAPARA, PATUAKHALI: Police recovered the hanging body of a tourist in Kuakata area of Kalapara Upazila in the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Mobarak Hossain, 45, son of late Syed Gazi of Jatinranagar Village in Shyamnagar Upazila of Satkhira.

Police sources said Mobarak rented a room at Sunflower Hotel here in Kuakata in the morning. He went to visit Labur Char area with a rented motorcyclist in the evening. Then he entered the forest alone. As he was not returning home after a long time, the motorcyclist went there to search for him with some of the locals, where they found the hanging body of Mobarak and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mahipur Police Station (PS) Moniruzzaman confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: Two unidentified persons including a woman were found dead in separate incidents in Bakerganj and Agailjhara upazilas of the district in three days.

Police recovered the body of an elderly man from the bank of the Sreemonto River in Bakerganj Upazila on Sunday night.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 70, could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals saw the body on the river bank at night and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector of Bakerganj PS Bashir confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, police recovered the floating body of a woman from a pond in Pashchim Goail Village of Agailjhara Upazila on Friday morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 55, could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals saw the body floating in the pond in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Inspector (investigation) of Agailjhara PS Mazaharul Islam confirmed the incident adding that, the body bore no injury marks.

MADARIPUR: Police recovered the bullet-hit body of a suspected robber in Rajoir Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Uzzal Sheikh, 45, an accused in seven cases including of arms and robbery. He was a resident of Muksudpur Upazila of Gopalganj.

Locals spotted the body in Hasankandi area in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Inspector (Investigation) of Rajoir PS Anwar Hossain confirmed the incident adding that, Uzzal might have been killed over internal conflict of robber gangs.

UKHIA, COX'S BAZAR: Police recovered the bullet-hit body of a man in Shafir Beel Marine Drive Sea Beach area in Ukhia Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Local Union Parishad Chairman Nurul Amin Chowdhury said local fishermen saw the body in the area in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Ukhia PS OC Marzina Akhter Marzu confirmed the incident adding that, the investigation is going on.

RAJSHAHI: An unidentified woman and a schoolboy were found dead in separate incidents in Bagha and Mohanpur upazilas of the district in two days.

Police recovered the decomposed body of a woman from Padma River in Khairhat area of Bagha Upazila on Saturday.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 20, could not be known immediately.

Police sources locals spotted the floating body of the woman in Khairhat area at around 6:30pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Bagha PS OC Nazrul Islam confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, police recovered the body of a schoolboy in Mohanpur Upazila on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Moktar Ali, 16, a tenth grader at Basantakedar High School. He was the son of Joynal, a resident of Chandpur Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Moktar went out of his home at around 9pm on Thursday and had been missing since then.









Later, his family members saw the body beside a bamboo orchard and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body in the morning.

Police found several injury marks on the body.

