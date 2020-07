Cumilla ASP best circle officer

CUMILLA, July 20: For playing a significant role in curbing crimes, Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar Circle) Tanveer Salehin Emon has been selected as the best circle officer in the Chattogram range.He was given crest by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Chattogram Range at his office on Thursday.