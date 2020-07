Obituary

PIROJPUR, July 20: MNN Rafiqul Islam alias Pannu, former principal of Rajbari Degree College in Nesarabad Upazila of the district, died of kidney disease at Kidney Foundation Hospital in Dhaka on Monday morning. He was 63.He will be buried at his family graveyard in Nilti Village of Kawkhali Upazila tomorrow. He left wife, a son, a daughter and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.