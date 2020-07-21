Covid-19: Four persons die in two districts





RAJSHAHI: Two persons died of coronavirus and another died with the virus symptoms at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city on Saturday.

The deceased were dentified as Kazi Ataur Rahman, 53, of Sadar Upazila in Chapainawabganj, Johra Khatun, 60, of Ishwardi Upazila in Pabna, and Abdus Sattar Khan, 63, hailed from Gazipur.

RMCH Deputy Director Dr Saiful Ferdous said Kazi Ataur Rahman and Johra Khatun died at Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Corona ward of the hospital at different times of the day and night on Saturday. They both tested positive for coronavirus.

On the other hand, Abdus Sattar Khan died with the virus symptoms at RMCH while undergoing treatment.

His sample was collected for test, Dr Saiful Ferdous added.

PIROJPUR: A businessman of Nesarabad Upazila in the district died of coronavirus at a hospital in Dhaka on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Rezaul Karim Badsha, 68, son of late Abdur Rahman of Shohagdal Union in the upazila.









Civil Surgeon Office sources said Rezaul died at a hospital in Dhaka in the evening while undergoing treatment.





