Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 July, 2020, 10:46 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Man beaten to death at Ullapara

Published : Tuesday, 21 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Our Correspondent

SIRAJGANJ, July 20: An elderly man was beaten to death following an altercation in Ullapara Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Fazle Fakir, 70, a resident of Khaduli Village in the upazila.
Police said Fazle Fakir was locked into an altercation with his neighbour Liton over a bamboo bridge in the village in the afternoon.
As a sequel, Liton and his uncle Amzad Hossain with other people allegedly attacked Fazle Fakir and beat him with a stick, leaving him dead on the spot.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ullapara Model Police Station (PS) Dipak Kumar Das said police have recovered the body and sent it to 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The deceased's son lodged a case with the PS in this connection, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Seven found dead in five districts
Cumilla ASP best circle officer
Obituary
Covid-19: Four persons die in two districts
Man beaten to death at Ullapara
Female garments worker electrocuted
200 edn institutions in S’ganj flooded
An annual work completion deal for the 2020-21 fiscal between Faridpur DC Atul Sarker


Latest News
US rapper Kanye West holds chaotic opening of 2020 polls bid
Ronaldo double puts Juventus on brink of nine in a row
Syria says Israel strikes southern Damascus, sources say Iranian bases hit
KSA announces July 31 as 1st day of Eid-ul-Azha
Vaccine studies offer new hope as WHO warns on Africa
Asian budget airline boom turns sour for planemakers
Shahabuddin hospital MD held
United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars
Bayern Munich are Europe's restart kings
BD to be first to get free vaccines after invention: Health secy
Most Read News
Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital sealed off: RAB
Army declares Lt Gen (Retd) Hasan Sarwardy ‘persona non grata’
Four of a family murdered in Tangail for Tk 200 only
Virus toll stands at 2,668 with 50 more deaths
BD to be first to get free vaccines after invention: Health secy
Bayern Munich are Europe's restart kings
RAB receives 140 complaints against Shahed
T20 World Cup postponed until 2021
Sabrina sent to jail after remand
UAE launches historic 1st mission to Mars
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft