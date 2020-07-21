Man beaten to death at Ullapara





The deceased was identified as Fazle Fakir, 70, a resident of Khaduli Village in the upazila.

Police said Fazle Fakir was locked into an altercation with his neighbour Liton over a bamboo bridge in the village in the afternoon.

As a sequel, Liton and his uncle Amzad Hossain with other people allegedly attacked Fazle Fakir and beat him with a stick, leaving him dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ullapara Model Police Station (PS) Dipak Kumar Das said police have recovered the body and sent it to 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's son lodged a case with the PS in this connection, the OC added.















