Female garments worker electrocuted

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH, July 20: A female garments worker was electrocuted in Tengrapara area of Bhaluka Upazila in the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rashida Begum, 40, wife of Hafizul Islam of Gargariya Masterbari area in Gazipur. She worked in Sultana Sweater Facory in the area. Sub-Inspector of Bhaluka Model Police Station Motiur Rahman said Rashida was electrocuted when a snapped GI electric wire fell on her in the factory bathroom in the morning.









