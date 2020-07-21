

200 edn institutions in S’ganj flooded

Besides, six primary schools have been eroded and nine institutions are at risk of erosion.

The flood water has entered the buildings of Soydabad Union Parishad (UP) in Sadar upazila, and Nischintapur, Tekani and Shuvogachha UPs in Kazipur Upazila. Besides, different community clinics have also been inundated.

These institutions have been inundated by overflowing in the Jamuna River. The river which flowed in dangerous manner over the last few weeks is likely to flood new areas.

Besides educational institutions, roads, lanes and other establishments have also been flooded.

About 2.15 lakh people of 47,000 families in Kazipur, Sadar, Belkuchi, Shahzadpur, and Chauhali upazilas have been affected. Most of them have left their houses, and are staying on dams or highlands.

Now, despite a little fall in the water level of the Jamuna, the water in low-lying areas and other internal rivers is increasing. The villages in Sadar, Kazipur, Belkuchi, Chauhali, Shahzadpur and Ullahpara upazilas have been inundated.

Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) sources said the water level in the Jamuna fell by 6cm, and is flowing 97cm above danger mark. On Friday morning, it flowed 102cm above danger mark.

Though the rise in water level in the Jamuna was a bit less on Friday, it was flowing 97cm above danger mark on Saturday at 9am in Sirajganj.

Deputy Divisional Engineer of Sirajganj BWDB AKM Rafiqul Islam said, in the last 24 hours, Jamuna recorded a little fall in water level. Though the level may not change in next two to three days, it may rise for the third time ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

He also said, falling by 6cm in the last 24 hours, the Jamuna water flowed 97cm above the danger mark at Sirajganj District point and reducing by 16cm, it flowed 107cm above danger mark at Kazipur point on Saturday at 9am.

Kazipur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Zahid Hasan Siddiqui said, 32 primary schools in the upazila have been inundated, and flood water entered three community clinics and there UP buildings here.

District Primary Education Officer Aminul Islam Mondal said the third time flood has inundated 151 educational institutions in five upazilas, and 17 of these have been completely submerged.

District Education Officer Shafiullah said 65 educational institutions including secondary schools and madrasas have been inundated.

















