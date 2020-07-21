7 killed in road mishaps in 5 dists





SIRAJGANJ: Three persons were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in Tarash and Ullapara upazilas of the district in three days.

Two persons were killed and two others injured when a truck ploughed through a market at Khalkula Bazar in Tarash Upazila on Monday morning.

The deceased were identified as Manik Miah, 25, and Maynal Hossain, 32.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Hatikumrul Highway Police Station (PS) Rafiqul Islam said a rod-laden truck ploughed through the market after its driver lost control over the steering, leaving two dead on the spot and two others wounded.

The injured were sent to a local hospital.

On the other hand, a motorcyclist was killed as a truck rammed into his vehicle in Ullapara Upazila on Saturday.

Deceased Sohel Rahan, 25, was the son of Abdur Rashid, a resident of Ulipur Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) Hatikumrul Highway PS Noor Nabi said the accident took place in Panclia area when the motorcyclist was crossing a road.

However, police recovered the body and seized the truck, the OC added.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A helper of a truck was killed in a road accident on the Natore-Pabna Highway in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Md Roni Mia, 18, son of Mizanur Rahman of Garakhali Village in Kalaroa Upazila of Satkhira.

Bonpara Highway PS OC Khandaker Shafiqul Islam said a Satkhira-bound truck hit another from behind in front of Rajapur Degree College on the Natore-Pabna Highway at dawn, leaving one of the vehicles' helper Roni dead on the spot.

Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body, the OC added.

BRAHMANBARIA: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Baguri area of Sarail Upazila in the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Jashim Uddin Khan, son of Farid Uddin Khan of Sultan area in Madhabpur Upazila of Habiganj.

Assistant SI of Khantihata Highway Police Station Niyamat Ullah said a Sylhet-bound private car hit a motorcycle in Baguri area in the evening, leaving its rider Jashim dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the sadar hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The driver of the private car managed to flee the scene with his vehicle, the assistant SI added.

NOAKHALI: A young man was killed and four others were injured in a road accident in Kabirhat Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Abul Hashem Shakil, 18, son of Abul Khayer of Chanpur Village under Batiya Union in the upazila.

Inspector (Investigation) of Kabirhat PS Fazlul Kader Patwari said a pickup-van and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw collided head-on in Kabirhat Bazar area on the Basurhat-Kabirhat Road, leaving Shakil dead on the spot and four others injured.

The identities of the injured could not be known immediately.

GOPALGANJ: A boy was killed and his uncle injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

Deceased Ripon Molla, 15, Son of Montu Molla of Narail District, met the tragic end while riding a motorcycle with his maternal uncle.

Ripon and his uncle Miraz Sikder fell on the road in Bhojergati area at around 10:30pm when the bike tried to make space for a truck coming from opposite direction.

Gopalganj Fire Service and Civil Defence Senior Station Officer Ariful Islam said the truck hit the duo, leaving Ripon dead on the spot and Miraj injured.

Injured Miraz was taken to Kotalipara Upazila Health Complex.

Sadar PS OC Md Manirul Islam confirmed the incident adding that, the body was handed over to the deceased's family members.















