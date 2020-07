Team Khorshed-13 versus Covid-19

When family members and relatives of corona victims are afraid of infection, the members of 'Team Khorshed-13 versus Covid-19', led by No. 13 Ward Councillor of Narayanganj City Corporation Maksudul Alam Khandaker, came forward. They collect bodies from different houses and complete their final rituals. In performing this noble service, some of the team members and their families were infected with the virus. photo: observer