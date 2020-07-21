Video
Tuesday, 21 July, 2020, 10:45 AM
Cattle rearers at Baraigram fear loss in Eid sale

Published : Tuesday, 21 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Our Correspondent

BARAIGRAM, NATORE, July 20: Farm owners of sacrificial animals in Baraigram Upazila of the district are apprehending losses in this year's Eid-ul-Azha.
They are worried as the market of the animals is yet to gain momentum.
About 29,000 sacrificial cattle have been prepared for this year in the upazila. Besides farmers, the cattle wholesalers have also become worried.
Upazila Livestock Officer (In-charge) Dr Uzzal Kumar Kundu said, about 3,000 surplus cattle have been prepared this year as sacrificial animals against this year's demand. But due to the corona situation, the growers are passing days in fear.
He also said this year's demand for sacrificial animals in the upazila is about 26,000. Against the demand, 3,143 farms have prepared a total of 29,408 animals.
Of these, 15,077 cows and 1,073 buffaloes have been reared in different farms. Besides, 9,625 goats and 3,882 lambs have been prepared.
Farm owners said the wholesalers start contacting with farm owners before one and half a months ahead of Eid-ul-Azha. But, this year, they are not contacting. Some of them contacted but they offered very poor rates which will not even recover the capital.
Farm owner Humayun Kabir of Par Bagdob Village in the upazila said, "I have prepared 10 big and small cattle in my farm this year. The price of each ranges from Tk 80,000 to 1 lakh. Targeting the Eid bazaar, I have reared small cows this year. Though the Eid is knocking on the door, I am yet to get any call from traders."
Another Shital Ignatius Golsalvech of Chargobindapur Village said, "I have reared 18 cattle and four buffaloes with a big hope. The price of each animal is more than Tk 1 lakh. Despite the price hike of fodder, I have struggled much for rearing these. Now, I am in fear of incurring losses."
Cattle trader Mansur Rahman of Dhamaniapara said, "Due to corona situation, we are worried about buying cows this year. Every year, we purchase cows and then take those to Dhaka for selling. This year, we are waiting to see how the cattle markets will sit in Dhaka."
ULO Uzzal Kumar Kundu said they have introduced an app "Haat Bazaar Baraigram", at their own initiative.
He informed if any farmers or traders want to go to Dhaka with cattle, they will get train service after talking with the highest authorities.









