Air India says leave without pay scheme win-win for airline, staff





The national carrier, in a press statement, said the scheme primarily enables employees to proceed on LWP "on voluntary basis".

The airline had issued an internal order on Tuesday asking its departmental heads and regional directors to identify employees, based on various factors like efficiency, health and redundancy, who will be sent on compulsory LWP for up to five years.

"Air India is in a very challenging financial situation and is taking recourse to several initiatives with a view to ensuring the continuance of its operations," the airline said in the statement.

"The LWP scheme is a win-win situation for both the management as well as employees as it provides flexibility to employees and simultaneously reduces the wage bill for the company," it added.

Under this scheme, the airline said, the management can pass an order requiring the employees to compulsorily go on leave for a period of six months or two years (extendable up to five).

Employees will be chosen for the compulsory LWP provision taking into consideration suitability, efficiency, competence, quality of performance, health, non-availability and redundancy, it had said.

Air India said, "The provision has been introduced for use, very sparingly, with a view to ensure that the overall efficiency of the organisation improves."

It said the management will make sure that the scheme is implemented with complete fairness and transparency as per the prescribed procedure.

The airline said it had brought similar LWP schemes earlier in September 1998, June 2009 and August 2009. However, those schemes did not have the provision of the management sending employees on compulsory LWP, it added.

"Several hundred employees have in the past availed of the LWP scheme," the airline noted.

On Thursday, TMC MP Derek O'Brien slammed Air India, saying its LWP scheme violates labour laws and is an "obvious ploy" to protect the top management and sacrifice other workers. -PTI

















NEW DELHI, July 20: Air India on Friday said its financial situation is very challenging due to the coronavirus pandemic and its leave-without-pay (LWP) scheme for employees is a "win-win" situation for them as well as the management.The national carrier, in a press statement, said the scheme primarily enables employees to proceed on LWP "on voluntary basis".The airline had issued an internal order on Tuesday asking its departmental heads and regional directors to identify employees, based on various factors like efficiency, health and redundancy, who will be sent on compulsory LWP for up to five years."Air India is in a very challenging financial situation and is taking recourse to several initiatives with a view to ensuring the continuance of its operations," the airline said in the statement."The LWP scheme is a win-win situation for both the management as well as employees as it provides flexibility to employees and simultaneously reduces the wage bill for the company," it added.Under this scheme, the airline said, the management can pass an order requiring the employees to compulsorily go on leave for a period of six months or two years (extendable up to five).Employees will be chosen for the compulsory LWP provision taking into consideration suitability, efficiency, competence, quality of performance, health, non-availability and redundancy, it had said.Air India said, "The provision has been introduced for use, very sparingly, with a view to ensure that the overall efficiency of the organisation improves."It said the management will make sure that the scheme is implemented with complete fairness and transparency as per the prescribed procedure.The airline said it had brought similar LWP schemes earlier in September 1998, June 2009 and August 2009. However, those schemes did not have the provision of the management sending employees on compulsory LWP, it added."Several hundred employees have in the past availed of the LWP scheme," the airline noted.On Thursday, TMC MP Derek O'Brien slammed Air India, saying its LWP scheme violates labour laws and is an "obvious ploy" to protect the top management and sacrifice other workers. -PTI