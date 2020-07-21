Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 July, 2020, 10:45 AM
latest
Home Business

Air India says leave without pay scheme win-win for airline, staff

Published : Tuesday, 21 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

NEW DELHI, July 20: Air India on Friday said its financial situation is very challenging due to the coronavirus pandemic and its leave-without-pay (LWP) scheme for employees is a "win-win" situation for them as well as the management.
The national carrier, in a press statement, said the scheme primarily enables employees to proceed on LWP "on voluntary basis".
The airline had issued an internal order on Tuesday asking its departmental heads and regional directors to identify employees, based on various factors like efficiency, health and redundancy, who will be sent on compulsory LWP for up to five years.
"Air India is in a very challenging financial situation and is taking recourse to several initiatives with a view to ensuring the continuance of its operations," the airline said in the statement.
"The LWP scheme is a win-win situation for both the management as well as employees as it provides flexibility to employees and simultaneously reduces the wage bill for the company," it added.
Under this scheme, the airline said, the management can pass an order requiring the employees to compulsorily go on leave for a period of six months or two years (extendable up to five).
Employees will be chosen for the compulsory LWP provision taking into consideration suitability, efficiency, competence, quality of performance, health, non-availability and redundancy, it had said.
Air India said, "The provision has been introduced for use, very sparingly, with a view to ensure that the overall efficiency of the organisation improves."
It said the management will make sure that the scheme is implemented with complete fairness and transparency as per the prescribed procedure.
The airline said it had brought similar LWP schemes earlier in September 1998, June 2009 and August 2009. However, those schemes did not have the provision of the management sending employees on compulsory LWP, it added.
"Several hundred employees have in the past availed of the LWP scheme," the airline noted.
On Thursday, TMC MP Derek O'Brien slammed Air India, saying its LWP scheme violates labour laws and is an "obvious ploy" to protect the top management and sacrifice other workers.    -PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pak among borrowers eligible for debt service suspension
Air India says leave without pay scheme win-win for airline, staff
Etihad adds more destinations to special fare offer
Philips eyes return to growth despite virus hit
Bangladesh’s Summit Alliance sails strong in India
New Bangladesh envoy in UAE for community welfare, bilateral ties
BANKING EVENTS
IBBL holds web seminar on compliance of Shariah in banking activities


Latest News
US rapper Kanye West holds chaotic opening of 2020 polls bid
Ronaldo double puts Juventus on brink of nine in a row
Syria says Israel strikes southern Damascus, sources say Iranian bases hit
KSA announces July 31 as 1st day of Eid-ul-Azha
Vaccine studies offer new hope as WHO warns on Africa
Asian budget airline boom turns sour for planemakers
Shahabuddin hospital MD held
United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars
Bayern Munich are Europe's restart kings
BD to be first to get free vaccines after invention: Health secy
Most Read News
Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital sealed off: RAB
Army declares Lt Gen (Retd) Hasan Sarwardy ‘persona non grata’
Four of a family murdered in Tangail for Tk 200 only
Virus toll stands at 2,668 with 50 more deaths
BD to be first to get free vaccines after invention: Health secy
Bayern Munich are Europe's restart kings
RAB receives 140 complaints against Shahed
T20 World Cup postponed until 2021
Sabrina sent to jail after remand
UAE launches historic 1st mission to Mars
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft