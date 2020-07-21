Etihad adds more destinations to special fare offer





The 'Deal Fare' scheme which was earlier available only on Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt and Azerbaijan flights, will now be available on Belarus, Greece, India, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Russia, Serbia, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Sudan and Turkey routes as well throughout July and August 2020.

The 'Deal Fare' allows travellers to purchase lower fares in Economy Class if no checked baggage is required, and includes a complimentary carry-on baggage allowance of 7kg.

Robin Kamark, Etihad's chief commercial officer, said: "Following its success within the GCC region, we are excited to include more destinations that are six hours or less from Abu Dhabi to our 'Deal Fare', giving our guests more options to pack light when travelling for business, weekend getaways or day trips."

"However, due to current government restrictions in place while travelling during the Covid-19 pandemic, guests are only allowed to bring 5kg of personal hand luggage on board while the complimentary 7kg carry-on baggage allowance attached to the 'Deal Fare' will be checked in for free until restrictions are lifted."

Etihad Guest members who purchase the 'Deal Fare' can continue to enjoy an additional free checked baggage allowance (Etihad Guest Silver - 10kg, Etihad Guest Gold - 15kg and Etihad Guest Platinum - 20kg).

-Khaleej Times















