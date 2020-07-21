Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 July, 2020, 10:45 AM
latest
Home Business

Etihad adds more destinations to special fare offer

Published : Tuesday, 21 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

DUBAI, July 20: More Etihad passengers will now be able of avail of the airline's special fares by travelling without check-in baggage.
The 'Deal Fare' scheme which was earlier available only on Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt and Azerbaijan flights, will now be available on Belarus, Greece, India, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Russia, Serbia, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Sudan and Turkey routes as well throughout July and August 2020.
The 'Deal Fare' allows travellers to purchase lower fares in Economy Class if no checked baggage is required, and includes a complimentary carry-on baggage allowance of 7kg.
Robin Kamark, Etihad's chief commercial officer, said: "Following its success within the GCC region, we are excited to include more destinations that are six hours or less from Abu Dhabi to our 'Deal Fare', giving our guests more options to pack light when travelling for business, weekend getaways or day trips."
"However, due to current government restrictions in place while travelling during the Covid-19 pandemic, guests are only allowed to bring 5kg of personal hand luggage on board while the complimentary 7kg carry-on baggage allowance attached to the 'Deal Fare' will be checked in for free until restrictions are lifted."
Etihad Guest members who purchase the 'Deal Fare' can continue to enjoy an additional free checked baggage allowance (Etihad Guest Silver - 10kg, Etihad Guest Gold - 15kg and Etihad Guest Platinum - 20kg).
    -Khaleej Times


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pak among borrowers eligible for debt service suspension
Air India says leave without pay scheme win-win for airline, staff
Etihad adds more destinations to special fare offer
Philips eyes return to growth despite virus hit
Bangladesh’s Summit Alliance sails strong in India
New Bangladesh envoy in UAE for community welfare, bilateral ties
BANKING EVENTS
IBBL holds web seminar on compliance of Shariah in banking activities


Latest News
US rapper Kanye West holds chaotic opening of 2020 polls bid
Ronaldo double puts Juventus on brink of nine in a row
Syria says Israel strikes southern Damascus, sources say Iranian bases hit
KSA announces July 31 as 1st day of Eid-ul-Azha
Vaccine studies offer new hope as WHO warns on Africa
Asian budget airline boom turns sour for planemakers
Shahabuddin hospital MD held
United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars
Bayern Munich are Europe's restart kings
BD to be first to get free vaccines after invention: Health secy
Most Read News
Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital sealed off: RAB
Army declares Lt Gen (Retd) Hasan Sarwardy ‘persona non grata’
Four of a family murdered in Tangail for Tk 200 only
Virus toll stands at 2,668 with 50 more deaths
BD to be first to get free vaccines after invention: Health secy
Bayern Munich are Europe's restart kings
RAB receives 140 complaints against Shahed
T20 World Cup postponed until 2021
Sabrina sent to jail after remand
UAE launches historic 1st mission to Mars
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft