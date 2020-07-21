Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 July, 2020, 10:45 AM
latest
Home Business

Philips eyes return to growth despite virus hit

Published : Tuesday, 21 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

HAGUE, July 20: Dutch electronics giant Philips said Monday that net profits fell in the second quarter due to the coronavirus outbreak, but foresaw a return to growth this year on the back of burgeoning health equipment sales.
Soaring demand for equipment, including ventilators used to treat the pandemic, had boosted the order book for the firm, which recently abandoned its home appliance arm to focus on the health sector.
Amsterdam-based Philips said net profit in the second quarter sank 14.63 per cent year on year to 210 million euros, compared to 246 million for the same period in 2019.
Sales dropped 6 per cent for the same period to 4.4 billion.
"As anticipated, COVID-19 caused a steep decrease in consumer demand," Phliips chief executive Frans van Houten said in a statement. The decrease in normal, non-virus hospital procedures involving Philips equipment had a particular impact, van Houten said.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pak among borrowers eligible for debt service suspension
Air India says leave without pay scheme win-win for airline, staff
Etihad adds more destinations to special fare offer
Philips eyes return to growth despite virus hit
Bangladesh’s Summit Alliance sails strong in India
New Bangladesh envoy in UAE for community welfare, bilateral ties
BANKING EVENTS
IBBL holds web seminar on compliance of Shariah in banking activities


Latest News
US rapper Kanye West holds chaotic opening of 2020 polls bid
Ronaldo double puts Juventus on brink of nine in a row
Syria says Israel strikes southern Damascus, sources say Iranian bases hit
KSA announces July 31 as 1st day of Eid-ul-Azha
Vaccine studies offer new hope as WHO warns on Africa
Asian budget airline boom turns sour for planemakers
Shahabuddin hospital MD held
United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars
Bayern Munich are Europe's restart kings
BD to be first to get free vaccines after invention: Health secy
Most Read News
Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital sealed off: RAB
Army declares Lt Gen (Retd) Hasan Sarwardy ‘persona non grata’
Four of a family murdered in Tangail for Tk 200 only
Virus toll stands at 2,668 with 50 more deaths
BD to be first to get free vaccines after invention: Health secy
Bayern Munich are Europe's restart kings
RAB receives 140 complaints against Shahed
T20 World Cup postponed until 2021
Sabrina sent to jail after remand
UAE launches historic 1st mission to Mars
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft