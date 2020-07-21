Philips eyes return to growth despite virus hit





Soaring demand for equipment, including ventilators used to treat the pandemic, had boosted the order book for the firm, which recently abandoned its home appliance arm to focus on the health sector.

Amsterdam-based Philips said net profit in the second quarter sank 14.63 per cent year on year to 210 million euros, compared to 246 million for the same period in 2019.

Sales dropped 6 per cent for the same period to 4.4 billion.

"As anticipated, COVID-19 caused a steep decrease in consumer demand," Phliips chief executive Frans van Houten said in a statement. The decrease in normal, non-virus hospital procedures involving Philips equipment had a particular impact, van Houten said. -AFP















