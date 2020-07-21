BANKING EVENTS

National Credit and Commerce (NCC) Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Mosleh Uddin Ahmed virtually inaugurating Korerhat Upa-Shakaha situated at Mirsharai, Chattogram through video conference from Dhaka while Deputy Managing Directors Khondoker Nayeemul Kabir and M. Shamsul Arefin present at the inaugural ceremony as special guest. Local elites and businessmen are also seen in the picture. photo: BankIslami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Assistant Vice President and Shapahar Branch Manager Maniruzzaman Khan (Chief Guest) along with other IBBL bank officials, Moshidpur Union Parishad Chairman Shadat Hossain Shah other local elites pose at a inauguration ceremony of IBBL agent banking outlet of Porsha, Naogaon recently. photo : Observer