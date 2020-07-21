Video
Tuesday, 21 July, 2020, 10:44 AM
IBBL holds web seminar on compliance of Shariah in banking activities

Published : Tuesday, 21 July, 2020
Business Desk

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) organised a web seminar on compliance of Shariah in banking sector on 18 July 2020, Saturday. IBBL Chairman Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan addressed the programme as chief guest, says a press release.
Professor Dr. Mohammad Gias Uddin Talukder, Chairman and Prof. Dr. Mohammad Abdus Samad, Member Secretary of IBBL Shariah Supervisory Committee discussed on the topic.
Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Managing Director and CEO, Mohammed Monirul Moula and Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Directors of the bank addressed the programme as special guest.




Md. Motiar Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President of the bank presided over the program. Local Office, Foreign Exchange Corporate Branch, Gulshan Corporate Branch, Head Office Complex Corporate Branch, Nawabpur Road Corporate Branch, Ramna Corporate Branch took part in the web seminar.


