Oil falls as virus infections rise, eyes on EU recovery plan





Brent crude LCOc1 was down 19 cents, or 0.4per cent, at $42.95 a barrel by 0845 GMT, and US oil slipped 19 cents, or 0.5per cent, to $40.40 a barrel.

"As things stand, prices are not likely to produce any sizeable gains very soon, until a signal that the pandemic slows down. And even though in Europe the virus has been cornered, the Americas and some Asian states have still a long way to go," said Rystad Energy's head of oil markets Bjornar Tonhaugen.

More than 14.5 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus globally and more than 604,000 have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the pathogen, according to a Reuters tally.

Investors are looking to the EU summit for trading cues, with leaders showing the first signs of compromise over carving up a proposed 750 billion euro ($858.30 billion) recovery fund to revive economies.

Japan's oil imports fell 14.7per cent in June from the same month a year earlier, official figures showed on Monday. The drop was not as pronounced as in May when they fell 25per cent, year on year. [O/JAPAN1]

Also underscoring the impact of the virus, Japan's exports plunged 26.2per cent in June from a year earlier, ministry of finance data showed on Monday.

While fuel demand has recovered from a 30per cent drop in April after countries around the world imposed strict lockdowns, usage is still below pre-pandemic levels. US retail gasoline demand is falling again as infections rise. -Reuters























