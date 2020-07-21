



While the new rules on beneficial ownership for FDI approvals is expected to help track investors better, fresh investment into these companies, including start-ups with Chinese funds, will be scrutinised in detail to ensure that they do not pose any security threat, sources told TOI.

Separately, the finance ministry and Sebi are finalising the threshold for imposing checks on FII flows from across the border, while seeking to ensure that the rules do not impact market sentiment. "The data are being looked at and the two agencies will decide the threshold and the system of reporting and monitoring," a government source told TOI.

Chinese companies have come under the radar after the Modi government, in retaliation against PLA's attack on Indian troops Pullback only option before you, India firmly tells China on the night of June 15 at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, decided to junk the policy cauterising bilateral economic and trade ties with Beijing's recalcitrant stand on the LAC. The aggressive posture was unveiled dramatically with the government banning 59 Chinese Apps - something which marked a blow to China's ambition to see its companies grow into global tech giants to rival American players.

It has also deepened the doubts about Huawei and ZTE's participation in 5G business.

Already a number of countries - ranging from the US, UK and Australia - have imposed curbs on the operation of Huawei, the Chinese telecom vendor, whose founder was allegedly involved with the PLA's engineering corp. The company has maintained that there are no links with the Chinese Army.

But the government's analysis has extended beyond Huawei, with investors in start-ups also under scrutiny for their alleged role in the Chinese government's military-civil fusion policy. -TNN

















