Stocks halt five-day losing streak on buying





At the close of the trading participated by a lower number of inverstors due to Covid-19 panic, indices on both the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) ticked up .

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE advanced by 19.50 points, or 0.48 per cent, to settle at 4,050, after losing 48 points in the past five straight sessions.

Two other indices also rose and the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, advanced 8.04 points to finish at 1,364 and the DSE Shariah Index rose 5.06 points to close at 944.

Turnover was low at Tk 2.40 billion on the country's prime bourse, which is 2.56 per cent higher than the previous day's Tk 2.26 billion.

Most of the shares remained stuck at the trading. Of the issues traded, 203 remained unchanged while 113 advanced and 17 declined on the DSE floor.

A total of 54,466 trades were executed in the day's session with a volume of 84.20 million shares and mutual fund units.

The market-cap on the premier bourse also rose to Tk 3,162 billion on Monday, from Tk 3,150 billion in the previous session.

Grameenphone topped the turnover chart with shares worth Tk 124 million changing hands, closely followed by Square Pharma, Beximco Pharma, Pioneer Insurance and Indo-Bangla Pharma.

Dhaka Insurance was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.89 per cent, while UCB was the worst loser, losing 8.46 per cent.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) rose 62 points to close at 11,577 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gained 37 points to finish at 7,016.

Of the issues traded, 66 gained, 15 declined and 97 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 2.13 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 63 million.

























