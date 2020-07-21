Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 July, 2020, 10:43 AM
latest
Home Business

One-man company gets cabinet approval

Published : Tuesday, 21 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

The cabinet on Monday gave final nod to a draft law with a provision allowing formation of a one-man company to attract further investment, develop entrepreneurship and improve the overall environment regarding ease of doing business in its weekly meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.
"We have no perception of forming a one-man company in which a person will be the owner and sole shareholder of it. The cabinet gave final nod to a draft of "The Companies (Second Amendment), Act 2020" with a provision of forming such company as proposals to this end came from different quarters which indicates that huge investment will come if the idea is implemented," Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told a news briefing following a meeting this afternoon.
The PM joined the virtual meeting from her official residence Ganabhaban while ministers and secretaries joined the meeting from the Bangladesh Secretariat here through a videoconference.
In the existing law, there is a provision for formation of a company with minimum two persons and maximum 50, excluding the persons appointed to the company.
The cabinet secretary also said that a part will be incorporated to the proposed law regarding company's registration, operation and overall management.
He added that the proposed law allows online registration of a company alongside holding its board meeting within 21 days of getting notice, instead of the existing 14 days.
"The cabinet approved the proposal of holding a board meeting by 21 days instead of 14 days immediately after getting notice, specially for attracting more foreign direct investment (FDI)," he continued.
Anwarul said that the proposed law has given importance to paying the debts of a company in case of its winding up.
Owner of a company has to remain present physically if he wants to transfer his or her share to another person or he can transfer his shares by calling a commission in his or her house or any other place, he said
The government's top bureaucrat said the amendments to the existing company law would help scale up Bangladesh's position in the index of ease of doing business, attract investments and develop entrepreneurship.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pak among borrowers eligible for debt service suspension
Air India says leave without pay scheme win-win for airline, staff
Etihad adds more destinations to special fare offer
Philips eyes return to growth despite virus hit
Bangladesh’s Summit Alliance sails strong in India
New Bangladesh envoy in UAE for community welfare, bilateral ties
BANKING EVENTS
IBBL holds web seminar on compliance of Shariah in banking activities


Latest News
US rapper Kanye West holds chaotic opening of 2020 polls bid
Ronaldo double puts Juventus on brink of nine in a row
Syria says Israel strikes southern Damascus, sources say Iranian bases hit
KSA announces July 31 as 1st day of Eid-ul-Azha
Vaccine studies offer new hope as WHO warns on Africa
Asian budget airline boom turns sour for planemakers
Shahabuddin hospital MD held
United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars
Bayern Munich are Europe's restart kings
BD to be first to get free vaccines after invention: Health secy
Most Read News
Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital sealed off: RAB
Army declares Lt Gen (Retd) Hasan Sarwardy ‘persona non grata’
Four of a family murdered in Tangail for Tk 200 only
Virus toll stands at 2,668 with 50 more deaths
BD to be first to get free vaccines after invention: Health secy
Bayern Munich are Europe's restart kings
RAB receives 140 complaints against Shahed
T20 World Cup postponed until 2021
Sabrina sent to jail after remand
UAE launches historic 1st mission to Mars
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft