Expansionary monetary policy for FY21 likely next week





Unlike the existing one it is going to design the statement for the entire fiscal which earlier was on half yearly basis.

Extensive discussion about the monetary policy statement (MPS) is going on between the central bank and its stakeholders, economists, bankers, officials and policy makers, a senior BB official said.

While talking with The Daily Observer, BB official at the Monetary Policy Department (MPD) said the upcoming MPS for FY21 is going to be formulated at a challenging time of the economy when private sector investments are almost stuck due to pandemic situation that overall economic activities have been facing difficulties since last year.

Requesting anonymity he said it is going to expansionary to revive economy through disbursing more credits to private sector as well as to the public sector.

In the revenue deficit national budget for the current FY21 it is difficult for the banks to disburse more credits as they are already implanting the government's declared subsidized stimulus packages for different sectors including export based products mainly readymade garments.

Besides, the government to finance its non-development and development budget is likely to borrow a large amount of money from the banking sector, he added.

So at this stage it is a big challenge of fixing private sector credit growth target as well as public sectors which may create additional pressure on banks liquidity, he BB official said.

Anis A Khan former chairman of Association Bankers Bangladesh (ABB) said though it may expansionary but basically the business will not be expanded.

He said already more than half of the current calendar year which the banks follow is passed and in December the banks will be busy for consolidation and recovery, fresh investments may not take place.

Besides he said at the existing economic activity no entrepreneur will take risks for expansion or fresh investments and even the banks are also aware for providing loans, Khan also a former managing director of the Mutual Trust Bank said.

He said since March coronavirus has been spreading in the country at which business is battered. Referring global lending agencies reports he said the economic growth of the country is feared to plunge to 3.8 per cent in FY20 while the government's last fiscal projection was 8.2 per cent.

A former BB official said re-generating the economy is the key challenge in the upcoming MPS for the fiscal year 2020-21.

He said this year's monetary policy will have to be expansionary so that the private sector credit growth will rise for regenerating the economic activities.

The BB data shows private sector credit growth stood at 8.86 per cent in May, which is much lower than the target of 14.8 per cent for the fiscal year 2019- 2020 (FY20).

A business insider said the monetary policy must give emphasis on labor intensive industries for employment generation and on Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) that loans should be easier for them.

He said it is not necessary to announce big targets in monetary policy statement as stimulus package programs have already been taken and it would it would support the MPS regarding private sector credits.

Keeping inflation in control should also be taken into mind before going for expansionary monetary policy he said.

























