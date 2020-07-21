

Six projects going to ECNEC on Tuesday for approval

The first amendment proposal is going to be presented at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday. Prime Minister and ECNEC Chairperson Sheikh Hasina will preside over it in a virtual manner from Ganobhaban.

Planning Commission sources said that the reason of the revision of the project is that the cost of land acquisition and the amount of compensation to be paid have increased the additional expenditure of Tk 96.44 crore as per the latest Land Acquisition Act.

Besides, Tk 42 crore of the total estimated cost need to be provided as compensation and land acquisition. Along with this, five more projects will be presented to ECNEC on the day.

According to the Planning Commission sources, the main cost of the road widening project from Langalbandh to Kaikartek-Nabiganj in the district highway from Langolbandh to Minarbari was Tk 121.56 crore. Now, the cost of the project has increased by Tk 139 crore. In this case, the expenditure is increasing by 114.20 percent.

Meanwhile, the project was scheduled to be completed from February 2017 to June 2018. But as the work has not been completed, it has been proposed to extend the period till December 2021.

Shamima Nargis, member of the Planning Commission in charge of the project said, "If the project is implemented, land will be acquired from Langalband to Minarbari to widen the district highway."

She said that under the second phase of the investment project, the road will be upgraded to a proper standard and width in a relatively short time. It will facilitate uninterrupted and safe road connectivity for Hindu pilgrims during Ashtami Snan (bath).

The road has already been widened from 3.60 meters (12 feet) to 5.5 meters (18 feet) under another project called 'Langalband-Kaikartek-Nabiganj District Road Development'.

After completing the land acquisition of this project, the Department of Road Transport and Highways decided to take the investment project for widening the road and other physical works in the second phase. As a result, the cost and duration of project implementation has increased.

Other projects to be placed for approval are - Khulna Shipyard Road Widening and Development (First Amendment) Project; Besides, re-excavation of Titas river in Titas and Hamnaupazilas of Comilla; Protection of surrounding areas including Goghat and Khanabari of Sadar and Sundarganjupazilas of Gaibandha district from erosion on the right bank of river Jamuna; Char Development and Settlement Project-Bridging (additional financing) and crop density enhancement project in the greater Mymensingh region.



















