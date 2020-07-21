Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 July, 2020, 10:43 AM
latest
Home Business

Six projects going to ECNEC on Tuesday for approval

Published : Tuesday, 21 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Mizanur Rahman

Six projects going to ECNEC on Tuesday for approval

Six projects going to ECNEC on Tuesday for approval

The cost of Langalband to Narayanganj to Minarbari highway widening project increased by Tk 139 crore, which is 114.20 percent of the total cost. At the same time, the implementation timeline is also increasing to 30 months. For this, the project the project document is going to be amended.  
The first amendment proposal is going to be presented at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday. Prime Minister and ECNEC Chairperson Sheikh Hasina will preside over it in a virtual manner from Ganobhaban.
Planning Commission sources said that the reason of the revision of the project is that the cost of land acquisition and the amount of compensation to be paid have increased the additional expenditure of Tk 96.44 crore as per the latest Land Acquisition Act.  
Besides, Tk 42 crore of the total estimated cost need to be provided as compensation and land acquisition. Along with this, five more projects will be presented to ECNEC on the day.
According to the Planning Commission sources, the main cost of the road widening project from Langalbandh to Kaikartek-Nabiganj in the district highway from Langolbandh to Minarbari was Tk 121.56 crore. Now, the cost of the project has increased by Tk 139 crore. In this case, the expenditure is increasing by 114.20 percent.
Meanwhile, the project was scheduled to be completed from February 2017 to June 2018. But as the work has not been completed, it has been proposed to extend the period till December 2021.
Shamima Nargis, member of the Planning Commission in charge of the project said, "If the project is implemented, land will be acquired from Langalband to Minarbari to widen the district highway."
She said that under the second phase of the investment project, the road will be upgraded to a proper standard and width in a relatively short time. It will facilitate uninterrupted and safe road connectivity for Hindu pilgrims during Ashtami Snan (bath).
The road has already been widened from 3.60 meters (12 feet) to 5.5 meters (18 feet) under another project called 'Langalband-Kaikartek-Nabiganj District Road Development'.
After completing the land acquisition of this project, the Department of Road Transport and Highways decided to take the investment project for widening the road and other physical works in the second phase. As a result, the cost and duration of project implementation has increased.
Other projects to be placed for approval are - Khulna Shipyard Road Widening and Development (First Amendment) Project; Besides, re-excavation of Titas river in Titas and Hamnaupazilas of Comilla; Protection of surrounding areas including Goghat and Khanabari of Sadar and Sundarganjupazilas of Gaibandha district from erosion on the right bank of river Jamuna; Char Development and Settlement Project-Bridging (additional financing) and crop density enhancement project in the greater Mymensingh region.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pak among borrowers eligible for debt service suspension
Air India says leave without pay scheme win-win for airline, staff
Etihad adds more destinations to special fare offer
Philips eyes return to growth despite virus hit
Bangladesh’s Summit Alliance sails strong in India
New Bangladesh envoy in UAE for community welfare, bilateral ties
BANKING EVENTS
IBBL holds web seminar on compliance of Shariah in banking activities


Latest News
US rapper Kanye West holds chaotic opening of 2020 polls bid
Ronaldo double puts Juventus on brink of nine in a row
Syria says Israel strikes southern Damascus, sources say Iranian bases hit
KSA announces July 31 as 1st day of Eid-ul-Azha
Vaccine studies offer new hope as WHO warns on Africa
Asian budget airline boom turns sour for planemakers
Shahabuddin hospital MD held
United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars
Bayern Munich are Europe's restart kings
BD to be first to get free vaccines after invention: Health secy
Most Read News
Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital sealed off: RAB
Army declares Lt Gen (Retd) Hasan Sarwardy ‘persona non grata’
Four of a family murdered in Tangail for Tk 200 only
Virus toll stands at 2,668 with 50 more deaths
BD to be first to get free vaccines after invention: Health secy
Bayern Munich are Europe's restart kings
RAB receives 140 complaints against Shahed
T20 World Cup postponed until 2021
Sabrina sent to jail after remand
UAE launches historic 1st mission to Mars
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft