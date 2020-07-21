Russia to produce 200m doses

MOSCOW, July 20: Russia hopes to complete trials of a coronavirus vaccine in August and produce 200 million doses with foreign partners by the end of the year, the head of its sovereign wealth fund said on Monday.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which manages some $10 billion, is working with a government research institute on one of several vaccine projects in the country. RDIF chief executive Kirill Dmitriev said he hoped the project would receive permission next month to begin production, after the first phase of a vaccine trial was completed last week.

"Immediately after that we are planning to begin mass production," Dmitriev said in a statement on Russia's state anti-coronavirus portal.

"Mass production of this vaccine can stop the pandemic's potential 'second wave'," he said. -AFP