Tuesday, 21 July, 2020, 10:43 AM
China’s cinemas reopen

Published : Tuesday, 21 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

SHANGHAI, July 20: Hundreds of cinemas reopened in scores of Chinese cities on Monday after a six-month nationwide shutdown due to the coronavirus, highlighting its success in taming an epidemic still raging in parts of the world.  
But it will be an altered experience for moviegoers: online-only ticket sales, shuttered snack bars, and social-distancing during screenings as worries over COVID-19 persist.
Cinemas can sell no more than 30 percent of available tickets per show, and seat-selection charts on leading ticketing apps indicated that in many theatres people will need to sit two seats apart.
But none of that prevented 25-year-old movie fan Lu Yonghao taking a day off from his human-resources job at a Shanghai company.    -AFP


