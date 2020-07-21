China’s cinemas reopen

SHANGHAI, July 20: Hundreds of cinemas reopened in scores of Chinese cities on Monday after a six-month nationwide shutdown due to the coronavirus, highlighting its success in taming an epidemic still raging in parts of the world.

But it will be an altered experience for moviegoers: online-only ticket sales, shuttered snack bars, and social-distancing during screenings as worries over COVID-19 persist.

Cinemas can sell no more than 30 percent of available tickets per show, and seat-selection charts on leading ticketing apps indicated that in many theatres people will need to sit two seats apart.

But none of that prevented 25-year-old movie fan Lu Yonghao taking a day off from his human-resources job at a Shanghai company. -AFP









