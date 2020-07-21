Video
Tuesday, 21 July, 2020
India offers safety to Afghan Hindu and Sikh minorities facing attacks

Published : Tuesday, 21 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

KABUL, July 20: The Indian authorities has mentioned that it's going to expedite visas and the potential of long run residency for Hindus and Sikhs who've been the goal of bloody attacks lately amid Afghanistan's raging conflict.
In a short assertion on Saturday on the rescue of an Afghan Sikh leader who was kidnapped in jap Afghanistan final month, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs mentioned, "India has decided to facilitate the return of Afghan Hindu and Sikh community members facing security threats in Afghanistan to India." It didn't present additional particulars.
An Indian official in Kabul mentioned the choice meant that any of the roughly 600 Hindus and Sikhs in Afghanistan could be given precedence visas and the chance to apply for long-term residency as soon as they arrived in India.
In interviews, many welcomed the emergency possibility, however mentioned that they discovered themselves between a rock and a tough place. In Afghanistan, they've livelihoods - retailers and companies handed down by means of generations - however spend their days dreading the subsequent assault. Making a brand new begin in India would most definitely imply dwelling in poverty, they mentioned.    -AP


