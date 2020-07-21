Video
Tuesday, 21 July, 2020, 10:42 AM
EU to compromise on $2t virus aid plan as global deaths surge

Published : Tuesday, 21 July, 2020

BRUSSELS, July 20: Signs emerged that leaders of northern European Union countries were willing to compromise on a 1.8 trillion euro ($2 trillion) coronavirus stimulus plan on Monday as talks in Brussels extended to a fourth day.
Within the 750 billion euro recovery fund, 390 billion euros could be considered as non-repayable grants, diplomats said, a compromise between the 350 billion level of the five "frugals" and the 400 billion euros demanded by France and Germany.
Divided and slow to respond at the start of the coronavirus outbreak in Europe, EU leaders believe they now have a chance to redeem themselves with an aid plan that would show Europeans the bloc can react to a crisis.
But old grievances between countries less affected by the pandemic and the indebted countries of Italy and Greece, whose economies are in freefall, have resurfaced, pitting Rome against The Hague and its allies in Stockholm, Copenhagen and Vienna.
European Council President Charles Michel earlier urged the 27 leaders to achieve "mission impossible", reminding them that more than 600,000 people had now died from COVID-19 around the world.  That appeared to edge towards a potential breakthrough.
"We are not there yet, things can still fall apart. But it looks a bit more hopeful than at the times where I thought last night that it was over," Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said.
Hundreds of cinemas reopened Monday in scores of Chinese cities after a six-month nationwide shutdown, with online-only ticket sales, shuttered snack bars, and social-distancing at a third of capacity.  
France has made face masks compulsory in public indoor spaces, Spain asked millions to stay at home again, while the German state of Bavaria said it would soon offer free virus tests at airports.    -AFP


