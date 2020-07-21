Video
Tuesday, 21 July, 2020, 10:42 AM
Britain secures 90 million corona vaccine doses

Published : Tuesday, 21 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

LONDON, July 20: Britain has secured access to 90 million doses of potential coronavirus vaccines in deals with biotech firms BioNTech, Pfizer and Valneva, the government said on Monday.
Business Secretary Alok Sharma said Britain would now have access to three different types of vaccines being developed domestically and around the world, and it had also launched a website for volunteers to sign up for vaccine studies.
"The hunt to find a vaccine is a truly global endeavour and we are doing everything we can to ensure the British public get access to a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine as soon as possible," said Sharma.
The deals involve 30 million doses of a vaccine being developed by BioNTech and German firm Pfizer, and 60 million doses of another created by France's Valneva.
The government has already said it would purchase 100 million doses of a vaccine currently being trialled by Oxford University in partnership with AstraZeneca. Britain has been one of the worst affected countries in the world since the outbreak began, suffering more than 45,000 deaths.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said an effective vaccine was "our best hope of defeating coronavirus and returning to life as normal.     -AFP


